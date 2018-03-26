Civil Defence Opens Peace Clinic in State Commands

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up “Peace Clinic in Benue, Taraba, Borno, Zamfara and other troubled areas in the country.

In order to find lasting resolutions to the conflict in the troubled states of the federation, the Corps has finalized the deployment of over five hundred Chartered Mediators/Conciliators of the corps certified by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Peace Clinic has been set up in order to win peace in liberated areas since the military have won the war. This is a service to guide Nigerians through the crisis management process, and make sure that their voice is heard, leading to real change, Gana said.

Gana, charged the Corps specialists to “put in their best into use’’ wherever they may find themselves.

“You must justify the enormous resources that were deployed to give you such world-class training as peace specialists,’’ he said.

DCC Emmanuel Okeh

CDPRO