Police arrest 19-year-old secret cultist member with locally made pistol in Ogun

The Ogun State Police arrested a 19-year-old boy, Daniel Bartholomew for belonging to a secret cult and possessing a locally made pistol.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigeria Voice that the suspect was terrorising the people of Agbara and it's environs before he was apprehended.

The PPRO said Daniel was on the wanted list of the command for the role he played in series of cult clashes in places like Agbara, Lusada and igbesa.

He said that suspect was arrested opposite Crawford university by a team of policemen led by ASP Ajoba Lamidi.

The PPRO said the locally made pistol and one expended cartridge were recovered from the suspect when he was arrested.

He added that Daniel has made a confessional statement and confessed that he is a member of the 'Eye' confraternity.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered that the suspect be transferred to FSARS for discreet investigation.