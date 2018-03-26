Ethnic Bleaching

Mask off. The scales are beginning to fall off peoples’ eyes in Nigeria. Many Nigerians are realizing that conspiratorial ethnic cleansing inspired by Fulani hegemonic expansionism is going on in the country. The latest and perhaps most prominent personality to arrive at this obvious conclusion is retired Lt. General TheophilusYakubuDanjuma, arguably one of the most influential Generals ever produced by the Nigerian Armed Forces, dead or alive.

T.Y Danjuma was there when Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major-General Johnson Thomas UmunnakweAguiyi-Ironsi was cruelly assassinated by his rebellious subordinates. He was former Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army (1976-1979) under then Head of State General Olusegun Obasanjo. He was former Minister of Defence (1999-2003) under the then retired General Olusegun Obasanjo when the latter was elected as Nigeria’s President. He is reportedly a billionaire to boot. He is not just anybody in Nigeria.

His utterances like those of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, are weighty and consequential. All three of them in one form or the other have spoken out publicly against the ghastly administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. They all share a similar military background with then Major-General Muhammadu Buhari and they should know him pretty well, him being the junior of Obasanjo and Danjuma, as well as a contemporary of Babangida.

General T. Y. Danjuma, charged Nigerians to defend themselves since paraphrasing him, the Nigerian Armed Forces and Security Services are complicit in the ongoing killings in Nigeria and cannot be relied upon to protect them. Permit me to observe that on this score he is dead right.

The blunt General T. Y. Danjuma, not one to mince words, has gone much further than both General Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida to describe what is going on in Nigeria as ethnic cleansing. Permit me once again to respectfully observe that semantically speaking,he is wrong.

Even though their end results may be the same, what is going on in Nigeria is worse than ethnic cleansing. It is ethnic bleaching and there is a difference between the two - much as there is a fundamental difference between suicide and murder.

Everyone takes a bath once a while to cleanse themselves. When you cleanse yourself, you are ridding yourself of accumulated dirt, grime and other exogenous or foreign objects clinging to your skin. When a society or nation embarks on ethnic cleansing it is ridding itself of certain stranger elements, non-indigenous to it. As odious as it is, ethnic cleansing can be given a positive spin by its perpetrators if not by the world at large.

At the height of the renewed agitations for Biafra in 2017, a coalition of youth groups in Northern Nigeria issued their so-called Kaduna Declaration, asking all people of Igbo ethnicityto vacate the North by October 1, 2017. Now if that expulsion order had been forcefully and violently carried out, that would amount to classic ethnic cleansing. It would be a case of Northerners expelling non-indigenous foreign elements, in this case Igbos, from their midstin a bid to return to their original state before the advent of the Igbos into the North.

Now some among us go much further than taking a bath. They bleach themselves by topically applying dangerous foreign chemicals to change their skin toneand become what naturally they are not. In many cases people with dark skin want to have a lighter complexion. The reverse is also occasionally true. By analogy, when agroup embarks on ethnic bleaching, it violently alters the natural appearance or more precisely original composition of a society, place or region by exterminating the original inhabitants i.e. the indigenous population and replacing them with foreign, exogenous elements.

Like skin bleaching on the human body, ethnic bleaching can never be given a positive spin. It is what is going on in Nigeria today. As noted earlier, it is championed by Fulani hegemonic expansionists who have totally infiltrated and taken over virtually all the critical organs of State in Nigeria and subverted them to serve their hegemonic interests.

The very well informed and influential T. Y. Danjuma is only publicly acknowledging what has been an open secret albeit fearfully discussed in hush tones among the Nigerian elite. Precisely it is that the Armed Forces which he once headed as well as the Security Services in Nigeria are now captive tools of hegemonic expansionist interests.

Much like the Israeli Defense Forces defend forcefully erected Jewish Settlements in Palestinian territory, the Nigerian Army are now occupation forces, affording protection to Fulani terrorist herdsmen ensconced in forcefully seized non-Fulani tribal lands.

It is pertinent to note as always that not all Fulanis are hegemonic expansionists just as not all Fulani herdsmen are terrorists. Nevertheless, all hegemonic expansionists in Nigeria are Fulanis.The terrorist Fulani herdsmen are their foot soldiers while the complicit Armed Forces and Security Services are captiveagents, ‘kidnapped’ by the expansionists.

Thank God.At least we know the identities of the kidnappers of the Nigerian Military, the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security Services.We also know the ransom these terrorist kidnappers want us to pay for the release of our Military, our Police and our Security Services back to our national service.

Their demands are our tribal lands as well as our perpetual servitude. We insist at the pain of death that we cannot negotiate with criminal or terrorist kidnappers and we refuse to pay this onerous price.

The order issued by the Inspector General of Police to disarm all community vigilante groups in Nigeria with the notable exception of terrorist herdsmen who have killed more Nigerians under the present administration than the dreaded Boko Haram is a pointer to the complete subversion of the State under the Buhari Administration.

Except in feudal societies, any law or directive issued in a democracy that is not universally applicable to all citizens without exception,isrightfully and morally applicable to no citizen without objection.The Inspector General’s jaundiced and selective directive is therefore dead on arrival.

This is the real import of General T.Y. Danjuma’s cautionary advice. Nigerian indigenous communities are advised to carefully consider T. Y, Danjuma’s advice and adopt a defensive posture until the Buhari Administration ceases to act irresponsibly regarding their security needs.

Out of evil comes good. Every threat carries an opportunity within its bosom. As an example, the administrative onslaughts of the vindictive and mean-spirited Buhari Administration against the Igbos, provoked remarkable unity at least among the younger generation of the Igbo community.

In similar manner, all Nigerian indigenous communities, the non-expansionist Fulani community inclusive, should seize this moment and not lose this once in a lifetime opportunity presented by the oppressive, expansionist and hegemonic Buhari Administration, to build a new national unity and Nigerian identity that places the nation and the individual above tribe and ethnicity.

To be enduring, this neo-Nigerian identity primed and ready to be forged on the crucible of oppressive leadership should revolve around shared common values. We are speaking here of progressive values such as the values of liberty and equality; the values of private enterprise and personal responsibility; the values of non-discrimination on the bases of family, tribe, ethnicity, gender or religion; the values of hard-work and personal integrity; the values of ethnic harmony and peaceful coexistence.

We are speaking ofthe values of respect for both the rights of the natives over their cultural and territorial heritage as well as the rights of strangers over their legitimately acquired material and landed properties; the values of equity and non-marginalization of any part of Nigeria in the distribution of government projects and appointments.

We are talking of progressive values that assure that peoples’ stations in life are solely limited or propelled by their personal abilities, efforts, achievements and effectiveness and not by their ethnicity. We are talking of compassionate values that dictate that those whose stations do rise in life, are morally obliged not to leave their less fortunate compatriots behind but to help them as much as they legitimately can to move ahead too.

If a new Nigeria based on these shared progressive and compassionate values is enticing and currently lies within our grasp, we must not lose sight of the fact that as a nation we still have serious unfinished business. The first order of this unfinished business is to politically obliterate or at the barest minimum surgically and administratively castrate the cancerous hegemonic expansionist tendencies that have hampered Nigeria’s development right from Independence with no thanks to the discriminatory and partial legacy of the British Colonialists.

The number one question that should be posed to Presidential aspirants in the run up to next year’s election is if they are hegemonic expansionists or not. At least we all know that President Buhari is a died-in-the-wool, unrepentant and un-reform-able hegemonic expansionist. Unlike in 2015, those Nigerians intending to vote for him in 2019 now know what to expect if they re-elect President Buhari.

They know they should expect more of the same. More killings; more discrimination; more nepotism; more hypocrisy; more noise about fighting corruption; more job losses; more Fulani herdsmen terrorism; more lies; more excuses; more contrived or non-contrived abductions like the recent Dapchi girls’ abduction; more ransom payments to Boko Haram and of course more unmerited state subsidies for Fulani herdsmen.

The second order of business if Nigerians successfully and democratically extinguish President Buhari’s political ambition, is what to do about the nagging perennial problem posed by Fulani hegemonic expansionism and Fulani terrorist herdsmen. The nation was given a foretaste of what hegemonic expansionism really means in practice when Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, revealed that Fulani herdsmen have taken over three communities in Uwheru clan. He said that indigenous native farmers in these Uwheru communities now pay tolls and special levies to herdsmen in order to access their ancestral farmlands.

Heaven helps those who help themselves. In a democratic federal republic, what are the elected Delta State Legislators waiting for to pass Laws banning open grazing in Delta State? It is no excuse for them to say that they are discouraged from doing their job because the subverted Nigerian Police will not enforce such laws when passed. In deed all State Houses of Assembly in Nigeriaare enjoined to emulate Ekiti State, Benue State and Taraba State by passing laws banning open grazing in their respective territories.

Although there has been a remarkable upsurge in Fulani herdsmen terrorism in Nigeria recently, it was not totally unexpected. Interested readers may refer to this writer’s satirical piece titled ‘Ali Banza and the Forty Herdsmen’ first published in April 2016 and later re-published in January 2018 as ‘Ali Banza and the 40 Terrorists’ for a good perspective.

Hegemonic expansionists in Nigeria suffered a major setback when almost all the States in Nigeria apart from a couple or more States saw through the thick web of deception and rejected out of hand, first the idea of permanently ceding part of their territories for ‘grazing reserves’ and next the concept of ‘cattle colonies’. Stung by the open rebuff, the only feasible option left on the table for the expansionists was the forceful territorial acquisition and creation of de-facto Fulani terrorist herdsmen settlements across Nigeria.

Thisfinal option of forceful territorial acquisitionfor Fulani herdsmen was not and would never have been possible without the acquiescence and active support of the Armed Forces and Security Services. That is the real reason why nepotism was introduced into appointments into positions of authority within the command and control structures of all the Armed Forces and Security Services. It was just to guarantee this support and conceal the concomitant abuse of office.

What we are really witnessing therefore is the transformation of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Nigerian Security Services, paid for and maintained by all Nigerians, into the Fulani Expansionist Armed Forces and Fulani Hegemonic Security Services. This metamorphosis is what this writer had repeatedly warned Nigerians against in the past.It is what the blunt and well-informed Gen. T.Y. Danjuma has now authoritatively confirmed.

This ugly transformation lies behind the unprofessionalism, cowardice and savagery currently attributed to the Nigerian Armed Forces.It is what lies behind those savage atrocities committed against the peacefully processingShiites in Kaduna State and the peaceful unarmed IPOB sympathizers in Abia State. A cowardly army shows-off its strength by terrorizing soft civilian targetsyet it cannot deliver in real battle.Indeed a fat tiger that routinely exercisesits muscles by terrorizinginjured goats and sheepcan hardly be expected to defend its territory against a lean, and mean Lion.

The ‘final solution’ strategy of the Fulani hegemonic expansionists has two components. The first component is to arm and instigate the Fulani terrorist herdsmen to forcefully seize tribal lands across the length and breadth of the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria.The second component of this deceptive strategy isto dispatch the Nigerian Army and Police ostensibly to control “communal violence” but in reality, to maintain the new status-quo and defend the newly created Fulani herdsmen terrorist settlements.

God Almighty works in mysterious ways. Few people nowadays remember that not too long ago, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom eager to serve the expansionist interest of his erstwhile Masters in Abuja went to Agatu area in his state to superintend the forcible and permanent ceding of Agatu territory to the rampaging Fulani terrorist herdsmen who had wiped out hundreds if not thousands of Agatu lives months earlier.

It took the extension of Fulani herdsmen’s terrorist activities into his own native Tivland for him to realize the full extent of the danger facing his people and his State. The rest as they say is now History.

It also took the conniving and conspiratorial activities of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police recently in his native Takum area of Taraba State for the taciturn General T. Y. Danjuma to break his silence. Yetstill, it is better late, than never.

T. Y. Danjuma has done his duty to the nation by alerting everyone to the dangers posed to their security by the Fulani Herdsmen terrorists, the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Nigerian Security forces all acting in tandem under the overall command and control of the Fulani hegemonic expansionists safely ensconced in Abuja.

May it not take terrorist violence, visited upon their respective kinsmen,for the hundreds of collaborating useful idiots and the millions of somnolent intelligent idiots,present in Nigeria,to be roused to patriotic duty.For this we beseech you in prayerO God.

But we too must help ourselves by sleeping with one eye open; by collecting our voters’ cards immediately; and by electorally flushing hegemonic expansionists down the drain in next year’s elections.Neo-Biafrans and Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) adherents who refuse to participate in Nigerian elections, kindly take note that you do not cut your nose to spite your face. So, help us O God. Amen.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.