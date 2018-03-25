Fayose: Police conflicting statements on release of last Dapchi girl embarrassing, Says; Buhari’s govt is confused

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the conflicting

statements from the Police on the return of the last Dapchi

schoolgirl; Leah Sharibu as another clear indication that “under this

President Muhammadu Buhari led government, confusion now reigns

supreme.”

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor Fayose as saying in a statement

issued on Sunday, that it was embarrassing that the IGP could come on

national television to deceive Nigerians by giving information that he

was not sure of, adding that; “Nigerians can now see why it is

advisable to check their calendar when President Buhari and his men

say what the date is.”

The governor said; “If the IGP does not have correct information on

activities of the Boko Haram insurgents at his fingertips, it goes to

show the level of confusion that has taken over this their government

and one can appreciate the position expressed by former Minister of

Defence, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Danjuma that Nigerians should take total

responsibility for the security of their own lives and properties

because as it is, a government that is confused even at the level of

its security agencies cannot protect its citizens.”

He described the recant of the IGP statement by the Nigeria Police

Force as highly embarrassing, saying; “What the IGP said was

unambiguous. He said on Channels Television loud and clear that he was

scheduled to travel to Dapchi but shelved the trip so as not to

jeopardize the release of Leah Sharibu.

“So, where is the misunderstanding and misrepresentation of what the

IGP said? How can Dapchi residents' anxious wait for the safe return

of the already released girls be the reason for the IGP to say that he

learnt the remaining girl will be released on Saturday?

He said the IGP categorical statement on Saturday, that Leah Sharibu

was going to be released and the recant the following day was a

further vindication of the United States government's that animosity

between Nigeria's security agencies and their unwillingness to share

intelligence were hampering effort at effectively combating the Boko

Haram insurgency.