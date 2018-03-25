 tcn To Carry Out Routine Maintenance In Itire Transmission Substation

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN)wishes to announce that it will carry out annual maintenance of her equipment at the Itire 132KV Transmission Sub-Station in Lagos on Tuesday March 27,2018 for four hours.

Consequently,there will be disruption of 34 Megawatts of electricity supply to customers in Ago,Okota,Ilasamaja,Ijesha,Itire and their environs.

The planned outage will enable TCN engineers from the Akangba Sub-Regional Office in Surulere carry out routine maintenance work on all the equipment in its Itire Transmission Sub-Station and 132KV insulated indoor switchyard for improved electricity supply to customers in the above mentioned areas.

TCN therefore appeal to customers that take supply from distribution load centers covering the areas mentioned above,to bear with us for four hours on Tuesday March 27th,as they would experience temporary outage on that day.

TCN hereby apologize for inconveniences that may result from the temporary disruption of supply to them and noted that routine maintenance is necessary for the Station to maintain Transmission capacity.TCN promises to continue upgrading and maintaining her equipment to serve Nigerians better,in line with the Federal Government’s strategy on incremental power to the citizenry.

NDIDI MBAH

GM(PUBLIC AFFAIRS)TCN