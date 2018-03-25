Armed Forces Urges Nigerians To Disregard Call For Anarchy

A statement issued Saturday by Colonel Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Hon Minister of Defence, General Mohammed Mansur Dan Ali said that the attention of the Ministry of Defence was drawn to a recent comment by one of the elder statesmen in the country alleging that the military colluded with bandits to kill people and therefore, called on them to rise and defend themselves outside constitutional provisions.

"This is highly uncalled for and is invitation to anarchy and should be disregarded by well meaning Nigerians.

"The efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces towards restoration of peace, security and order in Nigeria are evidently clear and Nigerians continue to show appreciation for changing the security environment from what it was before.

"The Nigerian Armed Forces is well organised and highly professional in discharging its constitutional mandate. Therefore, if any one has evidence of wrongdoings or derelegation of duty against our troops should please bring forward such evidence through the appropriate channels for necessary action.

"For the avoidance of doubt the Military will not be distracted from performing its statutory duties in accordance with the rules of engagement. Nigerians should please continue to support the military so that all security challenges will be overcomed within the shortest possible time.