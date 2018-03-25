Senator Adeleke expresses delight over smooth  conduct of Osun PDP Congresses

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Ademola Adeleke has expressed delight over the smooth conduct of the ward and local congresses of the Osun State chapter of the People Democratic Party.

Adeleke said this has enabled growing members of the party to choose their leaders through a transparent and democratic process which will ensure the smooth running of the party at the grassroots level across the state.

The Senator noted the successful conduct of the congresses was a confirmation of the fact that PDP is people focused and remains a formidable party, strong and repositioned to win the September 22nd governorship election in the state.

He charged all members of the party in the state to close ranks and work together in the interest of the good people of the state who are clamouring for the party to come and rescue the state from the stronghold of oppression and abject poverty.

According to him, “I commend members of our great party for coming out en-masse to participate in this democratic exercise and for their smooth and peaceful conduct”

“The large turnout of the party faithfuls was impressive and that confirms the party's growing popularity in the state and readiness to take over from the incumbent in the next general election by God’s grace.”

Therefore, this exercise is the right step in the right direction that will lead our great party to victory in September. PDP remains the only hope of the people of Osun State at the moment”, Senator Adeleke said.