APC News | 25 March 2018 00:17 CET

BREAKING: Remaining Dapchi Schoolgirl On Her Way Back – IGP

By The Nigerian Voice

The Inspector General of Police Idris Ibrahim says the remaining Dapchi student, Leah Sharibu, who was not released along with her classmates is on her way back home.

The IGP confirmed this in an interview with journalists at the Military Command and Control Center in Maiduguri where he visited the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole.

He confirmed that he shelved his trip to Dapchi so as not to jeorpadize her return. Leah was reportedly held back for refusing to denounce her Christian faith while in captivity.


