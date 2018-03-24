Fayose slams Buhari for asking security to go after critics, says: "Nigerians can't be silenced"
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President
Muhammadu Buhari's statement asking security to go after critics of
his government's cluelessness as last desperate attempt by a failed
government to silence Nigerians, adding that "in a democracy, it is
the rights of the people to express their views freely and President
Buhari must accept that and live with it."
He said Nigerians will resist any attempt by the President to hide
under the "arranged abduction and release of the Dapchi girls" to
achieve his dictatorial aim of further clampdown on those speaking
out against his failed government.
In a release issued on Saturday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said it was
strange that the President who should be asking questions as to why
military checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were
removed to pave way for the abduction of the girls was threatening
Nigerians who are merely asking to be freed from a clueless government
of one week, one drama.
Governor Fayose said: "President Buhari needs to be told that no one
is politicising abduction and release of the Dapchi school girls.
Rather, it is the federal government that is playing drama and did
not come out clean on the abduction and release of the girls."
"In a democracy, the people are entitled to their views and can't be
silenced in their own land, particularly when the President has failed
to protect Nigerians who are daily being killed, especially by
herdsmen.l and Boko Haram terrorists.
"It is the rights of the citizens to call governments to order when
they fail to live up to their responsibility.
"The President and his men must also be told that even in military
era, except under Buhari who introduced Decree 2, it did not get
worse than this and Nigerians won't allow their voice to be muzzled
by a government that has failed them.
"That President Buhari and his men are afraid of Nigerians to the
extent that they are even fighting tooth and nail against amendment of
election sequence is a sign of government that has failled and afraid
to lose election in 2019.
"Therefore, the silence of Nigerians must not be interpreted as
endorsement of animalistic killings and nepotism flourishing under
this government of President Buhari, but a grave yard silence that
will result to electoral failure next year.
"For every beginning, there must be an end. Buhari won't be a life
President and the end of his directionless government will come in
2019."