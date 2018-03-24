Crescent Varsity appoints new Pro-Chancellor at 12th Founder's Day

The Crescent University, Abeokuta has appointed Alh. (Dr.) Najib Husseini Adamu, the Emir of Kazaure as the new Pro-Chancellor.

The Founder of the university,His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola announced this during the investiture of the Emir at the twelfth founder's day of the university.

At a ceremony in the varsity’s main campus, Abeokuta, the Proprietor and Founder, Prince Bola Ajibola, who also used the occasion to mark his 84th birthday, reiterated that the institution would continuously uphold moral and academic excellence that have since defined its existence.

According to Ajibola, education devoids of morality and fear of God portends danger for the society, hence the reason the University has been emphasizing “content of moral rectitude and character”.

“We are glad that this resolve has paid off time and again in the kind of graduates which Crescent University has produced over the years. They have made us proud, and indeed, they have made themselves and their parents proud by excelling both in industry and postgraduate studies within and outside Nigeria,” the Proprietor said.

Ajibola also used the occasion to reel out recent achievements by staff and students of the University. He cited the feat of the 73-year old king who bagged an LLB in Law from the University and has now been admitted into the Law school as well as the varsity’s Senior Lecturer who has just been appointed as a first class King (Oba) in Otta, Ogun State.

Responding, the newly installed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council said his appointment would see to the enhancement of varsity’s professed mission statement as “centre of academic and moral excellence”.

“When I was contacted by an old friend on if I would not mind being installed as the new Pro-Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, I said ‘isn’t that the University of Bola Ajibola? It is not a case of if I would be; it is a case of when the investiture would be.’ I am most honoured to be considered for this and as long as I am alive and kicking, I will always give it my best,” the Pro-Chancellor said.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Prof. Muhammad Sani Lugga, also speaking on the topic: “The essence of morals in education”, canvassed the essence of merging education and morality, saying both are interwoven to live a purposeful life.

“Education and morals are twins. A person has to be educated and he or

she has to imbibe morals in his or her life in order for him or her to achieve success in this world and felicity hereafter. This explains why degree awarding institutions in this country state categorically

that ‘graduates are awarded certificates having satisfied the conditions of learning and character’. Therefore, it is abundantly clear that, education without morals is useless,” Lugga said.

Meanwhile,the Founder’s Day celebration also witnessed the conferment of 2018

Community Service Awards on the Ogun State Commissioner for Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Adams Uba, Assistant Superintendent, Sikirat Akinloye and Alhaji Jamiu Keshinro for what was described as their “exceptional contributions to public service, security and peace.”