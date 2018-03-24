Mbaise Youths Back Madumere For Governor

A formidable youth group binding the youths of Mbaise nation under the auspices of Mbaise Youths Assembly, yesterday, in their numbers unanimously affirmed their support for the Governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere on account of credibility and competence.

The group communicated their stance to the Deputy Governor, yesterday, when they stormed his office in an unscheduled solidarity visit through their President-General, Comrade Nwachukwu Kingsley.

According to Comrade Nwachukwu, their resolution after much deliberation in their meeting chose to back Prince Madumere following his competence, capacity and human relations, which he has demonstrated overtime since the inception of Rescue Mission Government.

His words: "Our Deputy Governor, you are one of us. This is so because of what you have done in the lives of the youths including the people Mbaise nation. We know those you have nurtured to such a level they have become leaders in their own respect. We aware you are humble leader who has contributed immensely to the success of the present government. You are competent and have the required administrative prowess and capacity to lead our State to the next level."

Continuing, the leader of the group who said the youth body, was founded since 1982 revealed that as yesterday, there are 19 governorship aspirants jostling for the same position but their guidance is not unconnected with the fact that the Deputy Governor has been tested and trusted, saying that such will remove experimentation in governance.

The students sought the sustainance of free and qualitative education, infrastructures and development of tourist destinations, believing that Prince Madumere has what it takes to take the State to the greater heights.

In his response, the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere commended the youths who he described as the future leaders for their decision to pay him a solidarity visit unsolicited, expressing gratitude to the Mbaise them.

He revealed that he has a foundation academically in Mbaise nation having being a product of Enyiogugu High school, which opened up windows of making friends and sticking together even while growing up.

"Many of them may or may not know that the history of what I am today cannot be complete without the outlining great role Mbaise nation played during my days as a youngster. I had my secondary education in Enyiogugu High school, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State. I learned so much and there is hardly any family in Mbaise that I am not known because I played and grew up with them and of course had a solid foundation in Mbaise. God also presented an opportunity to me to play a role in the development Of Mbaise nation and I did my best in mapping the grey areas out. I am happy that some of those projects are either completed or at some appreciable stage. I promise never to let you down. I must tell you I hope you in very high esteem;"he enthused.

High point of the ocassion was the thunderous ovation backed with "You are a leader song" applauding Deputy Governor's expression of resolve to contest the governorship of Imo State, come 2019 and presentation of a distinguished award of Generosity and Philanthropy.