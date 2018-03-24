Biography Of H.i.m Oba (dr) Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi (ooni Of Ife)

Born at exactly 13.00GMT on the 17th of October 1974 to the family of Oluropo and Wuraola Ogunwusi of the Giesi Royal House, Agbedegbede Compound in the ancestral home of Ile-Ife;

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi ( Ojaja II), the 51st Ooni of Ile-Ife.

His birth was predicted years before he was conceived and his conception was historical. Hence, he was named ‘Enitan’ by his mother while his grandfather named him ‘Adeyeye’ which connotatively means ‘the crown befits the throne, where H.I.M is the crown personified’.

Family

H.I.M is the middle child in a family of six.

As an African traditional Monarch, H.I.M is entitled to his choices of women called Olori. Notable among the women in his life are: Olori Adebukola Bombata which he married in 2008; he also married former Olori Wuraola in 2016 while his first relationship was with Olori Omolara Olatubosun.

Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi is married and blessed with children; male and female of whom Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi is the eldest.

EDUCATION & PROFFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

He started his elementary education at Subuola Memorial Nursery and Primary School Ibadan and Ibadan District Council, Akobo, Ibadan. He proceeded to the prestigious Loyola College Ibadan and later to St. Peters Secondary School, Ile-Ife where he bagged his secondary school leaving certificate. He graduated as an Accountant from The Polytechnic Ibadan.

H.I.M is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Kabiyesi is an Associate Accounting Technician, Certified member of the Institute of Directors and also a member, Global Real Estate Institute. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi holds a handful of honorary Doctorate Degrees which include; Public Administration and Law from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and Igbinedion University. H.I.M is the Chancellor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

NOMINATION & CORONATION

Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi was selected amidst several well to do indigenes of Ile-Ife who were also heir to the throne on the 26th of October 2015 while H.I.M received his staff of office on the 7th of December 2015.

The foremost Africa Monarch, H.I.M Oba Ogunwusi, is best described as an ‘astute entrepreneur driven by the need to turn impossibilities to possibilities’. He is God fearing.

ACHIEVEMENTS & AWARDS

As a peace loving king, Ooni Ogunwusi reunited with the Alaafin of Oyo and ignited a new lease within the Yoruba States having broken the jinx of institutionalised discord between the thrones.

He is a multiple award winner for his ability to call for peace and unity across the nation.

H.I.M is an advocate for women & youth empowerment and emancipation.

Kabiyesi has transformed Ile-Ife to a tourist zone; the changes include: beautification, redesigning, re-construction of the ancient city among other things which are still on-going.

Oba Ogunwusi is a renowned philanthropist who is relentless in his commitment to humanity and a tireless advocate for the less privileged; he has granted support over the years through the House of Oduduwa Foundation and recently through Hopes Alive Initiative.

On 12th June 2016, Ọọni Ogunwusi was presented with the key of the County of Somerset, Franklin Township, New Jersey in the United States as H.I.M was honoured with the proclamation of the Town of Franklin.

He is the Dynamite Monarch of our time; a face of the African race both home and in Diaspora