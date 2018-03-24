Task Force Nab Three Suspected Keke NAPEP Kidnappers In Maiduguri

Directives given to the Leadership of Commercial Tricycles/Motorcycles Owners and Riders has Started yielding results when the Association's Tasks Force in Collaboration with the Nigeria Police Apprehended three (3) Suspects in possession of a knife, local Charms and dangerous weapons.

Few days after the Meeting with the Borno State Government, Nigeria Police and the Leadership of Keke NAPEP in Maiduguri, Chaired by the Deputy Governor, Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa , the leadership of Keke NAPEP immediately formed a Task Force group to identify Non Registered and those using Conductor to commit crimes.

Friday evening, the committee apprehended three (3) Keke NAPEP riders on one tricycle without registration and identity card, with two persons serving as conductors to commit crime.

They were caught by the Task Force with knife and other weapons including local Charms and were handed over to the police for further investigation.

The DC Operation of the Borno State Police Command, DCP Wakil directed the SARS Dept to handle the case in conjunction with the leadership of the Keke NAPEP.

The State Chairman of the Keke NAPEP Alh Terab and other Leaders assured the citizens of the state of bringing an end to the criminal activities within the tricycles groups.