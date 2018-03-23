Abdulsamad Rabiu shortlisted for Africa CEO of the Year Awards

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group has been shortlisted as a nominee for the Africa CEO of the year Awards scheduled to hold in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on 26 March 2018.

Abdulsamad Rabiu was nominated based on his outstanding performance track and record in the economic/industrial development of the Africa continent across key sectors of the Africa economy such as Agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, amongst others.

Other individuals nominated alongside BUA’s Abdulsamad Rabiu are the Zenith Bank’s Chief Executive, Jim Ovia; CEO, Equity Bank, James Mwangi; CEO, Telcar Cocoa, Kate Kanyi Tometi Fotso; Founder and Chairman, Econet Group, Strive Masiyiwa; Managing Director, Saham Finances Nadia Fettah; and CEO, Attijariwafa Bank, Mohamed El-Kettani.

Within the year under review, BUA Group commissioned its USD$1billion ultra-modern cement plant line 1 and 2 in Obu-Okpella in Edo State, completed the construction of its Sokoto Cement expansion, concluded the construction of its BUA Rice Mill in Kano State, and completed its BUA Sugar Plant in Port Harcourt.

The Africa CEO of the Year Award recognizes the leaders, companies and investors whose strategies and performance have contributed most to the momentum of Africa’s growth over the past year. More than 200 companies, investors and CEOs have been nominated over the last five years, embodying the vitality of Africa’s economy.

Also, Abdulsamad Rabiu will be one of the main speakers at the opening plenary session tagged, “Tech Revolutions: Widening Gap or Leapfrog Opportunity?” on March 26, who would address issues associated with technological disruption, job creation and the adoption of policy for education, infrastructure and governance for Africa.

The 2018 edition is organized by Jeune Afrique Media Group, Rainbow Unlimited and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with BUA as a Gold Sponsor of the Forum.