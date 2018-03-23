EFCC should investigate and probe Minister Adebayo Shittu for massive Corruption – CGN

Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate and probe Communications Ministers Adebayo Shittu whom is former aide accused of owning 12 luxury homes, N93m printing press and 25 luxurious cars.

According to a statement signed and issued by the President of the organization, Mr. Wole Adedoyin, Minister Adebayo Shittu should be investigated over allegations of massive frauds and corruption.

The statement further read “There is a popular rumour ferried around Uncle Joe in Mokola in Ibadan that Minister Adebayo Shittu was quitted from the apartment he was using for his legal consultancy due to debt of N100,000 owing his landlord. Today, this same Minister Adebayo Shittu now owns a well-furnished complete building turned to his law chamber at Kabiawu in same Mokola axis.

The Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN) further urged EFCC to also invite Minister Shittu’s former aide, Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare who in his statement described his boss as greedy and corrupt to come and say all he knows about his boss’s accumulation of sudden wealth through bribery and corruption.