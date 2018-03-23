FG urges Nigerians to adopt ACT malaria treatment, discontinue monotherapy Malaria

The Federal Government has on Thursday in Abuja urged Nigerians to discontinue the use of oral monotherapy for the treatment of malaria and adopt Artemisinin based Combination Therapy (ACT) for the elimination of malaria.

The National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Audu Mohammed, made the appeal during a media chat on the fight against malaria in Abuja.

Mohammed who was represented by Dr Nnenna Ogbulafor noted that in Nigeria malaria is still responsible for 11 per cent of maternal death and 30 per cent of child deaths.

He said that eliminating malaria required a multi-pronged approach and social behaviour, communication change is key in achieving this goal.

``We have used strategies to fight malaria and they include sustained public service announcements focusing on what individuals and groups can do to help eliminate malaria.

``It also includes sleeping inside Long Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets, indoor residual spraying, larval sources management, promote diagnosis with Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs) and effective treatment using Artemisinin based Combination Therapy (ACT).

``Other approaches involve the management of malaria in pregnancy, monitoring and evaluation, strong collaborations and partnerships with relevant bodies and organisations, effective coordination of malaria control and elimination activities,’’ he said.

Mohammed therefore urged Nigerians to test all cases of malaria and treat adequately with the recommended drug known as ACT.

Ali Ibrahim, Director, Pharmacovigilance and Post Marketing Surveillance, National Agency for food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said malaria remains a huge problem in Nigeria and ACTs are the best to combat the disease.

Ibrahim who noted that there is shortage of ACTs drugs, called for adequate funding of the health sector and war against illegal importation of anti malaria drug.

He however urged Nigerians to authenticate all malaria drugs before use.