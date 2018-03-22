Imo 2019: Madumere We Know

The governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has received a boost as the largest grassroots based political structure, National Democratic Mandate Group, NDMG, has adopted him as their sole candidate for Imo gubernatorial election, come 2019.

The grand event, which took place in Owerri at the State executive council meeting of the group witnessed large turnout of members who came from three zones of the State.

Speaking to the members at the arrival of the number two citizen of the State, the Director General of NDMG, Hon. Isaac Udeh expressed gladness for the honour he had done them, describing him as the most humble and accessible leader, who is down to earth.

Introducing the Deputy Governor formerly, he described him as a great leader whose antecedent of performance speaks volumes, adding that his contributions to the development of the State cannot be over emphasized.

Speaking further, he revealed that Prince Madumere has remained a staunch believer of NDMG, a structure he said is not strongly rooted in the State but has strong presence in the 36 States of Nigeria including the Federal Capital territory, Abuja.

He therefore presented the Deputy Governor as the only leader who is holding a political position the group has chosen to associate with because of his impeccable credentials devoid of negative past.

High point of the event was the decoration of Prince Madumere as the National Patron of NDMG, as he was pronounced the only gubernatorial aspirant they will work with. The DG of the group and other leaders took turns to shower encomium on Prince Madumere.

Responding, the Deputy Governor commended the group for their vibrancy, saying they remain one of the most organised association he has ever seen. He also commended the integrity and intellectual capacity of the leadership.

I thank you all for finding me worthy to be decorated as the National Patron of this esteemed group. I hereby pledge never to disappoint you in our partnership towards puttjng Imo on the path of rapid development in all facets. I have got the vision, competence and capacity to turn the life of the citizenry around through sound policies and programmes. As your Deputy Governor, with the opportunity I had, I created value for myself thereby contributing my quota to betterment of our people, which are there for anyone to see.

He stressed his interests in micro economic blueprint that will bring food to the table of the downtrodden, saying he has been involved in such policies even with his exposure to the best approach to Governance.

It will be recalled that since Madumere declared interest for 2019 Governorship election, he has been receiving support across the three zones of the State following his competence, capacity and having come from the favoured Owerri zone, which has not produced Governor since return to civil rule in 1999.

Recently, the Deputy Governor has received groups, notable individuals and other leaders, pledging their support and adopting him for the plum job in Douglas House, come 2019.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere in a photo pose with the leadership of the students wing of NDMG

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere being decorated by the leadership of NDMG led by the D.G, Hon. Isaac Udeh as the National Patron of the group