From Sudan the white Rhino to Vanqutia

Your nice nose-based-horn

And Pricey huge teeth in the strong

Long Mandibles graced by the horny

Earlobes on a small skull at the end

Of the lowered strong long neck jutting

From the white triangle of your body with

Wide buttocks the rear base O! the White Rhino

You Sudan the white Rhino of OL Pejeta,

Laikipia, Kenya, the camp of your Euthanasia

You are dead, in your death you lock tight

The door of your species, no whiter Rhino

Your two sisters are left in a social forlorn with

No male of their kind, within the species to plant

In their fertilematrix, the seeds to sire the whiteness

Of your bestiary posterity; alack! doomsday of your time,

What crushed your testicles that females gave you

No libido, is it loneliness that made you stay dead dumb,

Or global warmth in the exoticity of your habitat,

But no an animal must mate lest it kills its future

Down to the somber pyre of genetic science,

cloning the gene grave-digger,

I mourn you the living Vanguita

As I mourn Sudan the impotent white Rhino,

Its white skin now on ash-pit of animal history,

You Vanguita, the fisherman's by-catch shrank

You to ten times three, your phantom population size,

Are you all male or female, are you mating?

You Vanqutia the sea cow, Cochito the sea swine,

The desert porpoise, the scape-goat of totoba,

You own the ocean and the sea floor, planktons,

Marine viands are your dining table, why dwindle,

The fisher-man has hands but you have the gills and

Fins, run! Run you Vanguita, or death of your tomorrow

Near comes your abode via hands of man-kind!

By; Alexander Opicho

[email protected]