IGP Commends Borno Police Command For Gallantry, Competency and Professionalism...

The Inspector General if Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris has acknowledged and recognized the gallantry, competency and professionalism of the Borno State Command officers, rank and File in the discharge of their responsibility of safeguarding lives and property of the citizenry in the epic center of the boko Haram insurgency.

He also appreciated the efforts and support of Governor Kashim Shettima in supporting the Borno State Police Command operational services in protecting lives and property of the people of the sate while appreciating the role played by the traditional leader, the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Umar El Kanemi.

The IGP stated this Thursday at the the Borno Police Command during his operational visit to the state on assessment of police formations and tertiary institutions in the north east to ascertain how the police was prepared to carry out its responsibility to the society.

He also called on the officers and men of the NPF to continue to discharge their duties diligently with pride as Nigeria Police is the best police formation in the African Continent while urging them to put more efforts in providing security in the sate and north east

The IGP said the Borno Police has made the NPF proud, pledging to provide them with all the necessary working tools and machinery in order for them to adequately discharge their duties.

He appreciated their commitment, loyalty and obedience to the service of the country while noting that he will continue to provide them with the positive environment to do their job, assuring that all outstanding arrears of allowances owed the officers and men of the NPF will be paid in bulk immediately the 2018 budget was approved or signed into law

Idris further described suicide bombers terrorising people at the university of Maiduguri and Muna garage as wicked while pledging to deploy additional police to the areas among others.

He said the NPF will also improve and upgrade Gwoza Mobile Training School apart from the Explosives Ordinance Training School under construction for the EOD Team while commending all the officers serving at the Gwoza Mobile Police Training School Liman kara ,Gwoza while assuring them that very soon the MOPOL Training School Gwoza will be the best in Africa.

The IGP said having served at the training school Gwoza for 5 years and Led NP to Liberia for 4 years, the NPF will influence 500 Liberian Police for training in the Mobile Police Training School Gwoza coupled with his experience as Commandant of the Borno Mobile Police when the school trained Congolese Police for 2 months.