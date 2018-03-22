DAPCHI UPDATE: Theater Commander Hands Over GGSTC Schoolgirls to Minister of Information in Maiduguri

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has confirmed that so far 105 GGSTC Dapchi abducted school girls, plus a 6 year old small boy have been freed and returned by the boko Haram insurgents.

The minister disclosed this in Maiduguri on Wednesday when he led a Federal government delegation to receive the GGSTC Dapchi abducted school girls at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force Base, Air Task Force Command Maiduguri.

The delegation include the Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dan Bazzau and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadijah Bukar Abba Ibrahim among others.

Lai said negotiations were still ongoing to get all the remaining abductees out from captivity.

The released GGSTC Dapchi abducted schoolgirls who arrived Maiduguri from Dapchi by road where formally handed over to the Federal government through the Minister of Information by the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas.

Our Correspondent in Maiduguri reports that the released GGSTC Dapchi school girls were later flown to Abuja in a military aircraft in the evening for full medical check up and rehabilitation by the Federal government as well as inward handing over to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Aso Rick, Abuja.