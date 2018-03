104 Dapchi Girls, 2 Others Freed Unconditionally – FG

The Federal Government said a total of 106 abducted persons, comprising 104 Daphi schoolgirls, one ther girl and a boy were freed by insurgents in the early hours of Wednesday.

Briefing journalists in Maiduguri, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, said all the 106 persons were freed unconditionally, contrary to reports in a section of the media that ransom was paid and that some insurgents were swapped for the freed persons.

”It is not true that we paid ransom for the release of the Dapchi girls, neither was there a prisoner swap to secure their release.

”What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,” he said.

The freed 104 Dapchi girls, one other girl and a boy assembled

Meanwhile, the freed persons have been formally handed over to the Federal Government.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, handed over the girls and one boy to the four-member Federal Government Delegation at the Nigerian Air Force base in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening.

The delegation comprised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau (retired); the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Hon. Goni Lawan Bukar, a member of House of Representatives from Dapchi. The girls were immediately airlifted to Abuja aboard a military transport plane.