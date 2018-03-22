Isokos in America build classrooms at Ibrede

The Isoko Association in North America and Ibrede community in the United States are building a block of six classrooms at Egbedi Primary School, Ibrede in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project is to cost the two associations 20,000 dollars and would be completed before December 2018.

A member of the association and president of Ibrede community in United States, Mr Tony Oweh stated these facts at Ibrede within the week.

Oweh said that the Isoko Association in North America contributed 10,000 dollars while the Ibrede community in the United States contributed the remaining 10,000.

He observed that it was a thing of shame that the pupils were learning in dilapidated structures, adding that when the project is eventually completed, the pupils shall study under a friendly environment.

Oweh disclosed that the six classrooms will each get a toilet and teachers` common room.

A borehole is already sunk in the primary school to provide steady water for the pupils and teachers.

He therefore called on the authority of Ndokwa East local government council to direct more efforts towards improving primary education by building befitting classrooms and providing learning aids.

In a related development, it would be recalled that two weeks ago, the central working committee of Ibrede community donated 35 benches to Egbedi Primary School, Ibrede.

The benches according to the president-general of Ibrede community, Dr Esi Oweh cost N332, 500 and lamented a situation where pupils sit on bare floor to learn.