BOSG Shuts Down Boarding Schools Outside Maiduguri City Indefinitely

The Borno State Government has approved the closure of all boarding secondary schools located outside Maiduguri, the state capital for security reasons.

The closure was effected following the recent attack on Dapchi village of Yobe state by Boko Haram gunmen during which 110 schoolgirls were abducted on 19 the February 2018.

The state government said it took this far reaching decision after an expanded security council meeting of all security, government and traditional leaders that held on 15 March, 2018.

A statement issued by the Borno State Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama said the security council who met at the Council Chamber, Government House Maiduguri, also discussed the need to return internally displaced person to their reclaimed and rebuilt communities.

The statement also stated that the stakeholders have agreed that elaborate security infrastructure and personnel must be put in place before flagging off the return to communities.

According to the statement, the state security council has also approvedd the opening of the Maiduguri-Bama road on March 24, for all civilian traffic. The road has remained closed for over three years now.

The security council meeting also expressed worry over the continuing attacks by Boko Haram to which it resolved that any persons or group found to be taking sides with the insurgents would be met the full wrath of the law.

The statement that the resolutions made at the meeting includs decisions on the unfortunate recent attack on Rann town in Kala-Balge LGA by Boko Haram, urgent and immediate measures will be taken jointly by the Borno State Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to forestall future occurrences there and in other vulnerable communities in the State.

It further states that elaborate security, infrastructural, personnel and logistics arrangements will be put in place, preparatory to the imminent return of IDPs to Bama, Gwoza and Dikwa LGAs and the subsequent return of their Royal Highnesses to their respective domains.

Other resolutions was to speedily establish structures of civil authority, viz, Local Government Council authorities, para-military agencies, the judiciary and traditional authorities, as pre-requisite to relocating IDPs to their LGAs of origin.

To improve on, and enhance existing intelligence gathering techniques, the Nigeria Armed Forces was implored to encourage senior military officers in command positions to closely liase and synergise with traditional rulers in their areas of operation and also endevour to regularly attend the meetings of the security Committees at the LGA level.

The statement said that all boarding secondary schools in the State with the expectation of those in the Maiduguri and Biu Metropolis will, until further notice, be closed down with immediate effect.

While any person(s) or group found to be collaborating with Boko Haram, no matter how highly placed or highly connected, will be speedily brought to book in accordance with the laws of the land.

It further added that all stakeholders in the State will be fully mobilized and sensitized to squarely address the problems in the State. Drug Abuse Committee will be reactivated and reconstituted without delay to include all dealers in illicit drugs and substances as well as drug abuse offenders, no matter their position in society, will be speedily brought to book in accordance with the laws of the land.

The statement said intensive and sustained media campaign against the dangers of illicit peddling and illegal consumption will be mounted in all premises in the State where the illegal consumption of alcohol, illicit drugs and substances, and other vices detrimental to the moral well-being and security of society take place, especially in the Galadima Area of the Maiduguri Metropolis, will be closed down immediately.

Similarly, relevant agencies of Government, both State and Federal, will be mobilized and empowered to address the menace constituted to the general public by some operators of commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

The resolutions further include to sensitize the general public on the importance of obtaining the National Identity Card Number, which is now a pre-requisite for obtaining Voter's Card and International Passport

While the Borno State Government will facilitate the establishment of a biometric data capturing centre for the issuance of Saudi visas in order to ease the anticipated suffering of intending pilgrims to the Holy Land", the statement added