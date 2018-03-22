Police kill 6 suspected kidnappers, rescue 2 medical doctors in Ogun

The Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun on Wednesday shot dead six suspected kidnappers at Deyeruwa village in Remo North Local Government area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who displayed corpses of the kidnappers to journalists at a forest hideout of the criminals in the village, said they were killed during a gun duel.

Iliyasu said the command also rescued two medical doctors who were victims of the kidnappers, adding that the gang always targeted motorists on the highway.

He said that the hideout of the kidnappers was about one kilometer to the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He stated that the gang had sacked the villagers, set ablaze the mud buildings and converted them to cells where they kept their victims.

Ilyasu said the notorious gang always targeted motorists on the highway, and after kidnapping them, forced them into the forest, and subsequently contacted their family for ransom.

He said police had been on their trail for some months until they discovered their hideout through intelligence works.

'Our men stormed the forest and after the bandits engaged our men in a shootout, six of them were shot dead, having wounded two of our men, who are responding to treatment.

“The last two victims of the gang were two medical doctors, who were rescued unhurt,” Iliyasu said.

The police boss commended the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for their gallantry and professionalism in dealing with the suspected criminals.

He assured that they would be recommended for promotion for their performance.

Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the gang's hideout included locally made pistol, dane gun, charms, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner also ordered the pulling down of the dilapidated buildings in the forest. (NAN)