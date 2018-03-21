Authorities Confirms the Kidnap of Unimaid Student, Fatima HaUsman,Raped, Dumped and Bathed With Acid..

The Baru tribe from Biu LGA if Borno state schooling at University I'd Maiduguri, a part five level student, Miss Fatima Abu Usman has been on admission at the female surgical ward, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital(UMTH )immediately she was rescued and rushes to the hospital by good Samaritan after being battled with acid and dumped at the railway line near the railway terminus area of Maiduguri on metropolis when two men suspected to be kidnappers her on tricycle( Keke NAPEP)) abducted her when she came out of the First Bank Main Branch Maiduguri located in the banks area after dispossessing her of her mobile phones and other valuables.

Fati as she is popularly known and called is a student of the Department of Nursing , University of Maiduguri was said to have been kidnapped on Friday last week in the banking area of Maiduguri in front of the First Bank Plc, shortly after she came out from the bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.

The Senior Special Assistant , SSA to Governor Kashim Shettima on Social Media , Mr Chris Akaba who confirmed the incident and explained to journalists in Maiduguri that "the victim actually boarded a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP to home located at Federal Low cost housing estate along Baga Road.

" But unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as if he was having cough, but as soon as he touched her face with it, she passed out.

"Only to find herself dumped at the Railway line , popularly known as Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid on her face , chest, neck and shoulder around 1.00 pm in the afternoon last Friday.

“She was also dispossessed of her android phone and other valuables. We visited her at the UMTH yesterday where she’s currently on admission.

“It’s sad that an innocent young lady like Fatima, who is already in her final year at the university and looked forward to a better future, should be subjected to such cruel and inhumane treatment by criminal-minded Keke NAPEP operators in the state.

“ I will suggest that it is about time that the activities of Keke NAPEP operators in the state be thoroughly scrutinised so as to weed out the criminal elements among them. Those perpetrating such crime may not even be from the state”, Chris said.

The SSA Social Median added that if this can happen during the broad daylight, one wonders what has been going on under the cover of darkness.

“ I learnt that many of such cases had been reported to the police in recent times, but the female victims and their families hardly open up because sexual assault is involved in most cases.

“I also believe that there’s a direct correlation between such crime and the abuse of drugs by youths in the society. No right thinking individual will commit such crime except under the influence of drugs", Chris said.

However, further investigation revealed that the final year nursing first degree student of the Department of Nursing, College of Medicine, University of Maiduguri, Miss Fatimah Habu Usman Biu seems to be in a serious and critical condition with bandages all over her head, face shoulder face and chest at the female surgical ward of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Coasten Gwange area of Maiduguri city since Friday following the alleged , robbed, raped and bathed with chemicals suspected to be acid by unknown persons after the 24-year-old student boarded Keke NAPEP Friday to go home then kidnapped by the unknown men.

It was also alleged that the two kidnappers raped her in the bush before pouring substance on her suspected to be chemicals that caused some rashes and burns on her face, shoulder, chest and head.

The victim’s purse was said to be containing her phone, valuables and some money were carted away by the suspects after dumping her at the railway Bayan quarters bushy area near the former residence and preaching square of late Mohammed Yusuf, the Boko Haram Leader that was destroyed by the state government

Luckily for Fatima, when she was able to regain consciousness, her relations said she tried to board a Keke NAPEP again who rode her to the nearest police station, Dandal Police Station and reported her ordeal.

It was then, the police rushed her to the Maiduguri state specialist hospital but however, according to her friend, , Musa Alkali, she could not identify her attackers but alleges that was bathed with chemicals or acid.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, Alkali said, “She is a 500 level student of the Department of Nursing, university of Maiduguri. She lives at the Federal Low Cost area and had boarded a tricycle from the university’s park when last I saw her in campus Friday.

“That was the last thing that she said she could remember. She just woke up around a cemetery in the Gwange area with acid on her face. Her legs and different parts of her body were affected.

“She stopped a Keke Napep (tricycle) rider who took her to the Dandal Police Station. She managed to come down from the tricycle and collapsed. She was taken to the state specialist hospital from where she was transferred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH.

“From what her sister told me, the abductors raped her and collected her phone and purse. The assailants were two in number. She said she boarded the tricycle around 1.00 pm," Alkali added

However, Musa allegedly said that the attack might not be the handiwork of ordinary robbers and could not say if Fatimah had any problem with anyone in school or her neighbourhood, noting that the school’s park was usually crowded around the time she boarded the tricycle.

“We hope that when she recovers, she will give further information on the attack,” he added.

Musa also said that Fatimah, who hailed from the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, was in dire need of medical assistance as the family could not afford to raise money for her treatment.

The victim’s sister, Zara, while wondering what could have triggered the attack rokd newsmen in Maiduguri that Fatimah was humble and easy going fellow woman.

Zara also confirmed that acid was poured on her sister , saying,

“She is my younger sister and I have been sleeping at the hospital since she was admitted. She cannot talk much because the acid affected her mouth as well.

"She does not know those people (responsible for the attack). She is innocent. She does not quarrel with anybody. Even her classmates testified to it,” Zara said.

Zara however appealed the police to identify, arrest and punish the culprits.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer PRO, Malam Mohammed Ahmed, said he was aware of the incident, adding that he could not comment because the incident happened outside the school.

“I am aware because I saw it on the television and the state Commissioner of Police commented on it. When something happens outside the university, I cannot comment. I just arrived from a journey and if I will say anything, I will need to get back to the school to make more finding's.”

The PRO of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, Hajiya Mabruka Gaji, said she does not have much information on the matter.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, told newsmen on phone that acid was not poured on the victim, saying the police were on the trail of the suspects.

“On the day of the incident, she said she went to a bank for a transaction and after she was done, she came out and boarded a tricycle. She said there were two other passengers in the tricycle and she sat in their midst.

“She said along the way, one of them came down, remaining her and another passenger. She said suddenly, the passenger brought out an handkerchief which he started waiving. She said she suddenly lost consciousness.

“According to her, she was sexually assaulted. She found herself around a railway line and she managed to get a Keke Napep which took her to the Dandal Police Station.

"There was no physical pouring of acid. It was the handkerchief which probably contained some chemicals that affected her skin and later degenerated into blisters. The blisters then turned to burns. With this information, we have spread our dragnets and we are on the trail of the suspects.", Chukwu said.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damien Chuks, who confirmed thec incident, said investigation was currently ongoing to unravel the culprits behind the attacks.

"While we're right now nearing the end of Boko Haram insurgency, other social vices seems to be creeping into our society.

"Our fellow youth are now entangled in the web of Drug abuse, Street begging and street children in the increase at alarming rate and recently Kidnap and rapping of innocent young girls.

" I think it is high time we strengthened our collective commitment towards vigilance, guidance to the young and upcoming as well as identifying the loopholes in other to prevent further escalation of these vices.

The victim is admitted in the hospital and responding to treatment at the female surgical ward under tight security.

The UMTH Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee(CMAC), Bashir Tahir said Fatima is recooperating.

Tahir said that medical team where still conducting relevant examinations on her to determine whether she would undergo surgical operations.