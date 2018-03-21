Boko Haram Releases 76 GGSTC Dapchi Abducted Schoolgirls, 5 Died Outof Stampede, 24 Still in Captivity... Negotiations Still in Progress.. SaysInformation Minister

At last, the dreaded boko Haram insurgents have decided to succumb to appeals from governments and non governmental organizations as well as individuals both locally, nationally and internationally to free the 110 GGSTC Dapchi school girls that they abducted last month.

The Minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement Wednesday said 76 of the 110 GGSTC Dapachi schoolgirls have been confirmed freed and released, pointing out that, that the number would rise as the release was "ongoing."

He said," No ransoms were paid,".

The statement added that "The girls were released "through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and it was unconditional."

Family members have already gone to Dapchi town Wednesday morning to reunite with their wards".

It will be recalled that the Boko Haram insurgents stormed Dapchi town around 5 pm. in nine vehicles and the schoolgirls were left without security at the outskirts of of town.

However, some residents in Dapchi fled this Wednesday morning on hearing that Boko Haram vehicles again were entering the town.

A parent, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan confirmed that his daughter was among those released, saying, "As I speak to you there is jubilation in Dapchi".

"We fled but, from our hiding, we could see them and surprisingly, we saw our school girls getting out of the vehicles,"

"When they dropped the girls, they assembled the girls and talked to them for some few minutes and left without any confrontation,". Hassan said.

Malam Nataala Maikano, a trader said, "When I get there we will do a head count to see if all of them have been released.

" I have 16-year-old daughter that is among those kidnapped during the Feb. 19 attack, Maikano added.

It will be recalled that their release came a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed several warnings of the imminent attack last month. The military has called the report an "outright falsehood."

Similarly, the release of the schoolgirls came just few days after the Minister of Defence General Mohammed Mansur Dan Ali said the girls will soon be released in the next two weeks.

However, the release of the school girls from Dapchi has been widely celebrated the girls' release Within and outside the State.