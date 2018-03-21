Army Apprehends Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists Suspect, Others In Biu

Troops of 23 Brigade on Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 20 March 2018 arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa from Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

Brigadier General TEXAS CHUKWU, the Director Army Public Relations said further investigation revealed that Bubayi is the 37 suspect on the list of Boko Haram Terrorists suspect published by Army Headquarters.

Others arrested with him are Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State.

The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The suspects have also confessed of belonging to a Boko Haram Terrorists group and their various involvement following a preliminary investigation by the troops.