Fayose congratulates parents of released Dapchi Girls, accuses FG of conspiracy
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has congratulated parents of
the abducted Dapchi Girls that were released today and sympathized
with parents of five of the girls that reportedly died, describing the
abduction of the girls as an indictment on the federal government and
their release as “drama scripted by the government and its agents to
swindle Nigerians.”
Fayose, while reacting to the release of the abducted school girls,
said; “This appears like an arranged abduction and an arranged
release, but we thank God that the innocent girls have returned home
and we condole with parents of those that died.”
In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it
was strange that the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their
abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned
and who returned them.
He said; “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military
checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave
way for abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were
returned without any security agent seeing them.
“One can only be hopeful that the real script writers behind this
drama will be exposed one day.
“Nigerians should recall that the Governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim
Geidam said that military checkpoints were withdrawn from Dapchi and
other communities a few days before the abduction of the 110 girls.
This was also corroborated by the Amnesty International in its report
that was published in the newspapers yesterday.
“Specifically, Amnesty International said that security forces failed
to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was
heading to Dapchi town and that between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on
February 19, 2018, calls were made to tell the security services that
the Boko Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.
“No doubt, withdrawal of military check-points from Dapchi and other
communities, few days before the 110 students were abducted and
failure of the security forces to act on advance warnings exposed the
conspiracy of the federal government and its agents in the abduction
of the school girls and other dastardly acts of the insurgents.
“Interestingly, no one was questioned up till now despite conflicting
claims by the army and police as well as the damning report by the
Amnesty International hat between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on February 19,
2018, calls were made to tell the security services that the Boko
Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.”
The governor, who reiterated his allegation that Boko Haram insurgency
had become source of treasury looting; said; “Those benefitting from
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scams, payment of ransom (in
dollars) to free those abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, among
others will never wish to see the end of the insurgency.”