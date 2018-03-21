Fayose congratulates parents of released Dapchi Girls, accuses FG of conspiracy

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has congratulated parents of

the abducted Dapchi Girls that were released today and sympathized

with parents of five of the girls that reportedly died, describing the

abduction of the girls as an indictment on the federal government and

their release as “drama scripted by the government and its agents to

swindle Nigerians.”

Fayose, while reacting to the release of the abducted school girls,

said; “This appears like an arranged abduction and an arranged

release, but we thank God that the innocent girls have returned home

and we condole with parents of those that died.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it

was strange that the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their

abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned

and who returned them.

He said; “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military

checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave

way for abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were

returned without any security agent seeing them.

“One can only be hopeful that the real script writers behind this

drama will be exposed one day.

“Nigerians should recall that the Governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim

Geidam said that military checkpoints were withdrawn from Dapchi and

other communities a few days before the abduction of the 110 girls.

This was also corroborated by the Amnesty International in its report

that was published in the newspapers yesterday.

“Specifically, Amnesty International said that security forces failed

to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was

heading to Dapchi town and that between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on

February 19, 2018, calls were made to tell the security services that

the Boko Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.

“No doubt, withdrawal of military check-points from Dapchi and other

communities, few days before the 110 students were abducted and

failure of the security forces to act on advance warnings exposed the

conspiracy of the federal government and its agents in the abduction

of the school girls and other dastardly acts of the insurgents.

“Interestingly, no one was questioned up till now despite conflicting

claims by the army and police as well as the damning report by the

Amnesty International hat between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on February 19,

2018, calls were made to tell the security services that the Boko

Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.”

The governor, who reiterated his allegation that Boko Haram insurgency

had become source of treasury looting; said; “Those benefitting from

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scams, payment of ransom (in

dollars) to free those abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, among

others will never wish to see the end of the insurgency.”