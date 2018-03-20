Troops Arrest Gun Runner, Recover Weapons At Rigachikun

Troops of Mobile Strike Team II deployed in Kaduna arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered 2 AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on Monday.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu , the Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Abuja Tuesday said due to criminal activities taking place at the Rigachikun forest and environ, the Army placed a high surveillance in the general area to deny criminals freedom or operation.

The success recorded so far is a proactive measure taken by the Army to dominate the general area and fish out criminals that are carrying out kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

