Crime & Punishment | 20 March 2018 18:28 CET

Troops Arrest Gun Runner, Recover Weapons At Rigachikun

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Troops of Mobile Strike Team II deployed in Kaduna arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered 2 AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on Monday.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu , the Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Abuja Tuesday said due to criminal activities taking place at the Rigachikun forest and environ, the Army placed a high surveillance in the general area to deny criminals freedom or operation.

The success recorded so far is a proactive measure taken by the Army to dominate the general area and fish out criminals that are carrying out kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

