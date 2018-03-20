Delta NUJ Task Okowa On Current State Of Delta Line

Six months after the Delta State government under Ifeanyi Okowa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for God is Good Motors Limited to manage Delta Transport Company Limited where the governor expressed confidence that Deltans would have better benefits from the partnership, the MoU has continued to raise ill-blood among Deltans.

The current ill feeling is coming from the State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) which has challenged the Delta State government to give an account of the current state of the partnership, as well as the value so far added by the investor.

The controversial MoU, the flagship of Delta State in the transportation sector was one shrouded in political abracadabra. Delta Line with a massive goodwill and reputation built over the years, with over 100 terminals across the country and well over 1200 units of modern buses was sold for N160 million to God is Good Motors as against the sum of N2 billion offered by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Rising from the State Congress of the NUJ, a communique signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Churchill Oyowe, dated 15th March, 2018 was issued, urging the Okowa-led administration to explain the state of the Delta Line/God is Good PARTNERSHIP to Deltans whose common patrimony has been allegedly bargained out to settle friends and political associates.

The Congress strongly condemned the molestation of members of the NUJ in the course of performing their legitimate duty and urged journalists practicing in the state to rededicate themselves to the ideals of the profession.

They further called on the State Government to synergize with relevant security agencies in the State to urgently address the menace of alleged killings by Fulani Herdsmen in communities across the State.

The Congress while commending the Delta State Government for re-awarding failed projects at the Asaba International Airport and the deplorable Maryam Babangida Way (Road) in Asaba to a competent contractor urged the government to be proactive to the perennial flood in Asaba through the construction of deep drains and giving priority attention to construction/ rehabilitation of major roads in Asaba capital territory. The Congress finally appreciated the Delta State Government for linking Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba to the 330 KVA Line.