Acquitted 'Apo 6' police officer, Danjuma Ibrahim, promoted AIG

For police officer Danjuma Ibrahim his luck has been on ascendancy since he left detention as a murder suspect over the celebrated case of Apo 6.

Promoted commissioner of police shortly after he was acquitted by the court in the case, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has him with his new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

He was a key suspect in the alleged killing of five traders and a woman in 2005 at Apo, Abuja.

He was suspended from duty and charged on allegation of extra-judicial killing alongside Othaman Abdulsalam, Nicholas Zakaria, Baba Emmanuel, Ezekiel Acheneje and Sadiq Salami as co-defendants for felony.

But while an FCT High Court Presided by Justice Ishaq Bello discharged and acquitted Danjuma who was the first accused person, Emmanuel and Acheneje were sentenced to death.

In December 2017 shortly after his acquittal was promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

He has since then been on course in Jos, Plateau State, before was on Monday decorated wih the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police along with CP Istafanus Shettima and CP Jimoh Omeiza Ozi-Obea.

Others decorated from the rank of DCP to CPs, include, Bello Yahaya, Mukaddas Garba, Dasuki Galandanchi, Fave Semali and Sadiq Abubakar.