Police Service Commission Committed To Regular Police Promotions,promotes 31,652 In Four Years.... Okiro

The Police Service Commission has said that it will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and that exemplary performance will also be recognized.

Chairman of the Commission who is also the former Inspector General if Police (IGP), Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, conveyed the Commission’s position Monday, in his office when he decorated three newly promoted Officers serving in the Commission to their new ranks.

A statement issued by Mr.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations, PFC said the newly promoted Officers include DSP Joseph Ugwu Onaji, Personal Assistant to the Chairman who was promoted to the next rank of Superintendent of Police, DSP Telfum Falle and ASP Ozoana Chidozie who are serving in the Commission’s police liaison office and who were promoted to SP and DSP respectively.

Sir Okiro said in the last four years, the Commission has promoted 31, 652 senior police officers stressing that promotion is another way of enhancing the welfare of the officers and a tonic for greater efficiency.

The Chairman noted also that from 2,652 officers promoted in 2013, the Commission was able to promote 10,223 officers in 2017. He reminded the newly promoted officers that the promotion and higher ranks comes with higher responsibilities and commitment to the ideals of the Nigeria Police and greater service to their fatherland.

He said the promotion was an appreciation of their hard work, capability and capacities in the discharge of their official duties. “This is recognition for a good job done in accordance with the tenets of the Act of the Nigeria Police Force”.

Sir Okiro urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland, stressing that they should be proud to be worthy officers of the Nigeria Police Force, a noble profession throughout the world.