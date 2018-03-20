Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot Force Lands Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot has force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

A statement issued by OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA, Air Vice Marshal, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force​, said that the incident, which took place yesterday Monday was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the Base.

He therefore force landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it. However, the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries and is already receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft.