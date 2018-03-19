Kogi Boils As Suspected Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler, Wife, Nine Others … Burn Houses

Ten persons, including a traditional ruler, the Onu Agbenema, Musa Edibo; and his wife have been killed, while several houses were burnt down by suspected herdsmen in separate attacks on Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade villages, on Monday.

Agbenema is in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attackers who were allegedly armed with sophisticated weapons hid in the bushes around these villages from were they reportedly launched deadly attacks on their targets.

According to the natives, the herdsmen whose mode of operation is to set the houses ablaze and open fire on the fleeing inhabitants, allegedly slit victims’ throats and cut off their vital parts.

The natives who would not want their names in print stated that the administrator of Omala LGA, Ibrahim Aboh, was lucky to have escaped from the attackers.

Also, the houses of former chairman, Adofu Stephen; and that of his parents were burnt.

Residents said soldiers who were drafted to curtail the herdsmen’s rampage allegedly refused to assist them to repel the suspected herdsmen.

“We were surprised when we approached the soldiers who were stationed at the Guest House at Abejukolo for assistance.

“They refused to act professionally, as they used their vehicle to block us from advancing to the troubled spot to help our people.

“They have razed down Ojuwo Ajomayeigbi, Iyade, Agbenema and Opada villages.

“We want the world to come to our assistance before they exterminate and inherit our land.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command said he was yet to be briefed by the DPO in Omala.

He promised to get back with details.

Punch