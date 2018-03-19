IGP Idris Withdraws Policemen Attached To Politicians,VIPs, Others

Following what he referred to as the effects of the current security challenges in the country, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to political office holders, VIPs and prominent individuals in the country.

To this effect, a memo will be forwarded to the President for approval which will serve as a guidelines or template for deployment of police officers to VIP, Political office holders and public office holders in the country.

IGP Idris said the need for streamlining the deployment of police personnel attached to VIPs, Political and Public office holders, is aimed at enhancing effective and efficient policing of the country.

“A Task Force has been constituted at the Force headquarters under the Command of ACP Mohammed Adamu Dan Kwara to ensure compliance to this directive while the Command CPs are to replicate same at their various commands”, he said.

Continuing the IGP said, “However, business entreprenuers, multi-national organizations, corporate individuals and entities that require such services and are found to be worthy will be considered from the Special Protection Unit of the Nigerian Police Force on application for re-validation through states commissioners of police where they are resident or domiciled”.

“The Commissioners of Police are to profile and recommend, if such applicants merit the services for approval. By so doing, I am charging the Commissioners of Police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment and thereby holding them accountable.

On the proliferation of Police Spy Plate Numbers and its abuse as well as illegal use of siren, the IGP said, “I have equally observed the excessive abuse of Spy Plate Numbers, covering of plate Numbers and illegal use of siren.

“The police spy plate numbers exclusively approved for use by banks, security companies and multi-national companies is greatly abused. A situation where criminals now take advantage of this to perpetrate heinous crimes”.

“Some individuals have formed the habit of covering their vehicle plate numbers and also illegally use siren. This practice should stop forthwith”.

“I have therefore directed that holders of all police spy number plates are to return them to the Force Transport Officer (FTO) at Force headquarters, where they are expected to apply for re-validation”.

“The Task Force under ACP Dan Kwara will ensure compliance to this directive and arrest violators.

“A similar Task Force is to be formed at all the command levels by states commissioners of police to ensure compliance with this directives and the list of the task force team be forwarded to the DIG operations latest 31st March 2018.”

Speaking on the recently approved bill by the Rivers State House of Assembly for the establishment of Neighbourhood watch or vigilante group which has been signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike, the IGP directed the Rivers State Police Commissioner to get a copy of the new law, study it and ensure that it did not run contrary to Section 214 of the constitution.

“I am directing you to write to the Governor to seek for a copy of the bill so that it does not deviate from section 214”.

Regarding the public outrage that has greeted his directive that prohibited arms and ammunition be return to the police within 21 days, occasioned by relentless herdsmen killings across the country, the IGP said the directive is only for prohibited arms.

“As you know, some cadre of arms are not authorized by law to be acquired by individuals or groups in the country other than security agencies. That is why we have directed such arms should be returned”.

The IGP also used the occsion to promote newly elevated AIGs including AIG Danjuma Mohammed Ibrahim, AIG Istifanus Shettima and AIG Jimoh Omezia Ozi-Obeh.