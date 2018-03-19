Quarterly Presidential Business Forum At The Presidential Villa

His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo exchanging warm greetings with the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operations of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, during the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum chaired by the Vice President on Monday, 19th March, 2018 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Right to Left: Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler; Former Minister of Industries, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande and other participants during the the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum which was chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, 19th March, 2018 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Right to Left: Honourable Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (right); the Managing Director, Systems Specs Limited, Mr. John Tani Obaro (second from right) and the Regional Director, International Air Transport Association, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, during the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, 19th March, 2018 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Honourable Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (right) discussing with the Regional Director, International Air Transport Association, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, during the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, 19th March, 2018 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.