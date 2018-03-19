PCNI Holds 5-Day Training Workshop For 1,100 Primary School Teachers....On Security Measures, Teaching Techniques and Basic Counselling in School Environment

As part of broader mandate of developing the North East economy through qualitative education, the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI) in collaboration with University of Maiduguri, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola and Yobe State University, Damaturu has commenced a 5 day capacity building Workshop for Primary School Teachers which was simultaneously held in Maiduguri, Borno State and Yola, Adama State respectively from Monday 19th March, 2018 and Friday, 23rd March, 2018.

Declaring the workshop open, the Vice Chairman, PCNI, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa said the workshop was carefully selected to include intensive teaching techniques, conflict, risk and disaster reduction and psycho social support training among others.

The workshop which was declared open Monday at Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGCOLIS) Conference Hall, was conducted in line with the Buhari Plan and PCNI core mandate, he said it was aimed at improving the content delivery and skills of Primary School Teachers from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states which were grossly affected by the boko Haram insurgency as post conflict education initiative.

He added that PCNI through the collaborating institutions has engaged versatile consultants and educationists bearing in mind the importance of the profession to nation building that will sharpen the skills and knowledge of the teachers.

Represented by the Chairman, Sub Committee on Education, PCNI, Professor Hauwa Audu Biu, the Vice Chairman said the workshop was aimed at achieving capacity to support parents and pupils affected by the insurgency, provide guidance to participants on how to develop assessment instruments , making scheme scoring techniques in consonance with the learning objectives.

He added that the workshop was also targeted at exposing the participants to contemporary teaching techniques among others while stressing that, the insurgency has grossly traumatized both the parents, teachers, pupils and students which require psycho social support training to guide the teachers and counsel the parents and children as well with give the lpre-requisite skills and techniques of teaching and controlling the children in school environment with a view to to develop the capacity of the children and teachers too at the fundamental level.

The Vice Chairman further revealed that PCNI carefully selectee 300 participants from Adamawa state, 300 participants from Yobe state and 500 participants from Borno state for this ongoing workshop while that of Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi will be held next

The Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi appreciated the organizers of the workshop, observing that, the title of the workshop was very stimulating and challenges as well very demanding for 5 days.

Represented by Professor Buba Mshelia he said that the resource persons were vibrant and competent to deliver while thanking the organizers of the workshop.

The Executive Chairman/ Commissioner, Borno State UBEB, Dr. Shettima Bukar Kullima said the board was making frantic effort in making teachers more comfortable and productive in schools as part if the post insurgency education activities in the state.

He said the series if training and retraining programme on psycho social support have been conducted in collaboration with the Save The Children and UNICEF.

Represented by Alhaji Abba Kuma, Director, Personnel Services, SUBEB added that the workshop was timely as it was organized at the time the traumatized teachers need some trainings to refresh their brains make them more committed to their teaching profession.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the workshop, Professor Buluma Kagu said the capacity building workshop was unique as it brought in collaboration from SUBEB, PCNI, University if Maiduguri, Yobe State University, Damaturu and Modibbo University of Technology, Yola.

He added that the workshop was comprehensive and resource persons were carefully selected to positively deliver the mandate while thanking the PCNI for organizing the workshop.

The coordinator also urged the participants to be committed and active in their participation, noting that, the selection of the participations was based in merit and carefully selected from each state.