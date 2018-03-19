Imo 2019: Mbaitoli Presents Madumere To Imolites For 2019 Imo Governorship Election

Last Saturday, leaders of Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, in a gathering that appeared like a Congress, ratified the governorship ambition of their son, Prince Eze Madumere and resolved to work closely with sister local government, Ikeduru to seek others to ensure Madumere's emergence as the Governor of the State, come 2019.

The event which took place at the country home of the Deputy Governor witnessed a large turn out of both political leaders and captains of industry though of different political leaning.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere addressing a cross-section of Mbaitoli leaders yesterday at his country home, Lake Malinda Achi-Mbieri Mbaitoli local government area of the State yesterday

In his remarks, Sir Chukwuma Ekemaru (SAN) in his speech hailed Madumere for his temperament and humility to have worked with Governor Okorocha for about 25 years, a feat he described as mind blowing.

The legal luminary in an emotional laden speech described Prince Madumere as a very good son of the State, a reason he will always identify with him in any project. He expressed happiness that every who is who in Mbaitoli local government area was present, submitting that any resolution taken by the leaders of their calibre is final and must not be contravened.

He therefore called for strategic engagement with everyone that is involved in the movement, even as he called for caution in decisions, while strongly believing that Madumere is a good product to sell to anyone.

Speaking also, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, commended the leaders present for turning out en mass even on short notice, a heartwarming development described as good omen.

He emphasized the need to work in synergy with other brothers and sisters from every local government, stressing that it is a project God Himself has a hand in, which requires everyone's input irrespective of political leaning. He hinted that the local government has in no little measure made inputs to the emergence of every Governor in the State. He therefore called on other local government areas of the State to support Madumere's candidacy following his experience, competence and capacity with humane heart.

In the same vein, while supporting Deputy Governor's gubernatorial ambition, Dr. Nwakonobi Goddy called designing of various layers of plans, revealing the interest of all and sundry to join in various layers of responsible groupings to contribute their own quota. He also urged the audience to go all out in voters cards registration drive.

For Hon. (Mrs.) Ihioma Njoku, the number two citizen of the State has shown resilience, humility and loyalty to an over-stretched degree, saying he deserves to succeed Governor Okorocha having accumulated enough experience with his impeccable credentials as a seasoned Administrator. She encouraged him to step up his effort in the campaign especially in the delegate election.

Earlier, while expressing happiness on the overwhelming turn out of his people, Prince Eze Madumere told his people of his readiness to contest the governorship election, come 2019. He used the forum to commend them for their unrelenting support to him as their son and the Rescue Mission administration at large.

Explaining the reason for the gathering; "the essence of this call is to formerly confer with you my people on my ambition to contest governorship election, come 2019. This is with a view to advancing my vision to fix what the critical economic sectors of the State economy, with the goal of impacting on the people's standard of living positively. Though I have been a Deputy Governor whose duty is that of boundary commission but with the opportunity I had under my boss, I created value for myself. I know what Governance is all about. I have been well groomed in all facets and I have attracted projects to our State with a dint of hard work and diplomacy. With my background as a seasoned Administrator, management consultant, negotiations, I have all it takes to take our State to greater heights. Let me commend you for your support to me as your son, and your support to the government. I hereby call on you all to join me in this race because charity they say begins at home. With your support I can now comfortably go out there with you to reach out to our brothers and sisters from other local governments and zones."

It will be recalled that the Deputy Governor has been receiving lots support from various local governments, groups and individuals since he made his intention known to the public. Governor Rochas Okorocha had on the contrary made him an offer to run for senate for Owerri Senatorial seat, reserving the Douglas plum job for his son-in-law. However, Prince Madumere rejected the offer citing his competence, capacity, experience and also disclosed that it will be disappointing to the people of Imo State if he should ever accept such offer.