18 March 2018

Table Statistics Of Lopsided Appointments In Security & Paramilitary Establishments-Fuelling Fulani JihadismAnd Regime Aided Killings In Nigeria

By Intersociety
(Intersociety, Nigeria: 18th March 2018)-It is recalled that we had in our last public statement, dated 14th March 2018 and titled: Government False Labeling and Lopsided Security Appointments Fuel and Escalate JanjaweedJihadism in Nigeria; informed that lopsided appointments in security and paramilitary establishments in Nigeria particularly since June 2015 have largely been responsible for intensification and escalation of the ongoing killing spree mostly, if not all targeted at non Muslims particularly members of the Christian faith in Nigeria or any part thereof. We also rejected in totality the false labeling by the present central Government of Muhammadu Buhari and its mainstream media apologists of the killings as “Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers clashes”.

In furtherance of our intellectual, investigative and research capacity and frontiers, we have gone further by presenting below the Table Statistics and their analytical simplifications showing the present patterns and trends of gross lopsidedness in key appointments made since June 2015 by the current central Government of Muhammadu Buhari into the country’s top 21 security and paramilitary establishments. Presented too in the analytical table statistics are ethno-religious domination of the headship of Nigeria Police Force’s 29 serving AIGs, 12 Zonal Command AIGs and 37 State and FCT CPs as well as another table showing the domination of most of the key military formations in Southeast Nigeria by officers of Northern Muslim backgrounds.

As all may know; the internal security of Nigeria or traditional security of persons and properties within the country are conventionally, constitutionally and legallyentrusted in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force. Owing to multi pluralistic composition of Nigeria as a country of 389 tribes with dominant three and multi religious setting-largely populated by Christians and Muslims; the old Nigerian Constitutions and its subsisting 1999 Constitution forbade and still forbid State actors from entrusting the security of the country in the hands of members of a particular ethnic or religious group.

This is to ensure, among other things, the feeling of security and security proper among all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion or gender. This is more so when the country is acutely divided along ethno-religious lines and embedded with deepened signs of divided society. It remains our firm position that any effort at tackling the current ceaseless killings or butcheries and insecurity and other unsafe conditions; without total restructuring and reversal of the present gross lopsided security and paramilitary compositions in the country in accordance with Section 14 (3) of the subsisting Constitution will be grossly counterproductive or tantamount to fire brigade approach.

In the area of composition and leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, for instance, it is saddled with a top management team called “the Nigeria Police Force Management Team”; composed of all serving DIGs, AIGs, the 12 Police Zonal Command AIGs and the Force Secretary, etc. The internal security or national policing policy directions are formulated, discussed and implemented at the level of Nigeria Police Management Team; from where they are implemented as instructed by the 37 serving State CPs and ors.

It therefore shocks and saddens our heart that the Igbo Nation as a whole; with estimated population of 40m-50m and largest Christian strong-hold in Nigeria do not have a single serving AIG among the country’s 29 serving AIGs. The Zone including its satellite extensions in South-south, and North-central also do not have a single serving Zonal Command AIG out of the country’s 12 serving AIGs. In the CPs, DCPs and ACPs’ ranks, the Southeast population is terminally diminishing; with orchestrated plans or policy to eliminate the Zone from the top command echelon of the Force. It is further appalling that out of the country’s 37 State and FCT serving CPs, only two are from the Southeast and entire Igbo Nation; with their retirement barely one year ahead.

It may most likely be correct to say that the sedentary, semi pastoral and pastoral Igbo Nation and their largely Christian faithful are at high risk of pogrom and religious cleansing in the country sooner or later. A clear case in point is the ongoing extermination of Christians and other non Muslim nationalities of Northern Nigeria; which have put estimated 30 million of them in disarray; forced over 1.5million of them to flee and resulted in the death of over 20,000 others since 2009.

It is also strongly suspected that the Igbo satellite communities in Benue and Kogi States are at high risk of extermination and religious cleansing. As a matter of research findings, there are millions of Igbo People of Benue and KogiStates including over 1million Igbo People historically referred to as “Igbo People of Umuezekaoha Clan in Benue State” (Emeka Umeagbalasi 2017); just as there are “Igbo People of Gusau” in present Zamfara State; who migrated to the area in 1600 Century AD, two hundred years before the arrival of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio of the Fula Clan (ChekwasOkorie 2017).

The ongoing butchery in Kogi State by Fulani Jihadists which started on Wednesday night, 14th March 2018, resulting in the death of not less than 50 Christians (by official and independent statistics) is a further attestation of the fact that the killings by Fulani Janjaweeds are far from rift over grazing rights or the so called “Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers’ clashes”. In spite of seizing and ceding of 15,000 hectares of lands by the Governor of Kogi State and donation of same to Federal Government for onward transfer to Mr. President’s Fulani brothers; the latest round of killing is a clear indication that the killings are purely ethno-religiously intended and executed with State aiding.

In the past fifteen days of the outgoing Month of March, updated statistics from official and independent circles show that over 120 rural Christians have been hacked to death by Fulani Jihadists in Kogi (Dekina and Omala LGAs), Benue (Okpokwu) and Plateau (Zirshe Dundu in Bassa LGA and Mararaba Dare, near Rafiki Community). By Senator AtaiAidoko (Kogi East)’s account, 32 were killed as at 15th March. The death had risen to 50 as at 16th March according to media accounts on the ground.

In Benue State 22 more citizens were killed and buried in Okpokwu in the past two weeks. In Plateau State, 25 persons were killed in the last Monday night attacks in Zirshe DunduCommunity in Kwali District of Bassa LGA when villagers gathered to bury four of their own earlier killed on Saturday night. The Commander of 3 Division Garrison Jos, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu also disclosed that his personnel recovered 23 fresh dead bodies who are victims of Fulani Herdsmen killings in the late night of Wednesday 14th March 2018 at Mararaba Dare village, near Rafiki Community in Plateau State.

For more details, see Guardian Newspapers of 14th and 16th March 2018 as well as the Sun Newspaper of 17th March 2018.The updated statistics of the recent Fulani Herdsmen killings bring the total number of rural Christians and other non Muslims killed by the Jihadists since December 2018, a period of less than four months or 105 days to not less than 520. Till date, no single perpetrator has been arrested and put on trial by the central Government of Muhammadu Buhari.

Below are the table statistics and their analyses under reference.

(A) KEY APPOINTMENTS IN SECURITY AND PARAMILITARY ESTABLISHMENTS AND THEIR REGIONAL REPRESENTATION

NORTHERN TABLE

NAME

POSITION

RELIGION

1. Lt Gen Tukur Buratai

Chief of Army Staff

Muslim

2. Musa Daura

DG-SSS

Muslim

3. Retired Lt Gen A. Dambazzu

Minister of Interior

Muslim

4. Air Marshal SadiqueBaba Abubakar

Chief of Air Staff

Muslim

5. Retired Major Gen Babagana Monguno

National Security Adviser

Muslim

6. Mansur Dan Ali

Minister of Defense

Muslim

7. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris

Inspector Gen of Police

Muslim

8. Ahmed RufaiAbubakar

Director Gen National Intelligence Agency

Muslim

9. Retired Col HameedAli

Comptroller Gen Nigerian CustomService

Muslim

10. Mohammed Babandede

Comptroller Gen Nigerian Immigration Service

Muslim

11. Ahmed Ja’afaru

Comptroller Gen Nigerian Prisons Service

Muslim

12. BOBOYE OLAYEMI OYEYEMI

Corps Marshall Federal Road Safety Corps

Xian or Muslim (Kwara State)

13. Anebi Garba Joseph

Controller Gen Federal Fire Service

Xian

14. Abdulahi GanaMuhammadu

Commandant Gen Nigerian Security & Civil Defense Corps

Muslim

15. Abubakar Malami

Attorney General of the Federation

Muslim

16. Muhammadu Buhari(Retired Maj.Gen)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria

Muslim

17. Ibrahim Magu

Chairman of EFCC

Muslim

18. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah

Chairman/CEO National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

Muslim

TOTAL KEY SECURITY/PARAMILITARY APPOINTMENTS NORTH 18

SOUTHERN TABLE

NAME

POSITION

RELIGION

1. Lt Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olanishakin

Chief of Defense Staff

Southwest Xian

2. Vice Admiral Ibok-EteEkwe Ibas

Chief of Naval Staff

South-south Xian

3. Alhaji Abdul Jelili Oyewale

Minister of Police Affairs

Southwest Muslim

TOTAL KEY SECURITY/PARAMILITARY APPOINTMENTS SOUTH 3

Summary:
Total Top Security & Paramilitary Appointments=21
North=18
South=3
NW/NE/NC=18
S/W=2
S/S=1
S/E=Nil
Muslims=17
Christians=3
(B) 29 SERVING POLICE AIGs IN NIGERIA
NORTHWEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

1. Mohammed Musa Katsina

Katsina

Muslim

2. Tili Abubakar

Kebbi

Muslim

3. Umaru Shehu

Sokoto

Muslim

4. Abdul Bube

Kebbi

Muslim

5. Ibrahim Adamu

Zamfara

Muslim

6. Abdul Dahiru

Kano

Muslim

7. Salisu F. Abdulahi

Kano

Muslim

8. Lawal Shehu

Katsina

Muslim

9. Abubakar Marafa

Kebbi

Muslim

10. Dahiru Mohammed

Katsina

Muslim

TOTAL AIGs N/W 10

NORTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

1. Mohammed UsmanSani

Bauchi

Muslim

2. Aminchi SamailaBaraya

Taraba

Muslim

3. Usman Ankali Baba

Yobe

Muslim

4. Tijani Baba

Yobe

Muslim

5. Karma Hosea Hassan

Taraba

Xian

TOTAL AIGs N/E 5

NORTH-CENTRAL TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

1. Abdul Salami Ayaji

Kogi

Muslim

2. Dorothy Gimba

Plateau

Xian

3. Usman Yakubu

Niger

Muslim

4. Abdulmajid Ali

Niger

Muslim

5. Abubakar A. Mohammed

Nasarawa

Muslim

6. Yakubu Jibrin

Nasarawa

Muslim

7. Dan Bature

Plateau

Xian or Muslim

8. Ezekiel Zang

Plateau

Xian

TOTAL AIGs N/C 8

SOUTH WEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

1. Agboola Oshodi-Glover

Lagos

Xian or Muslim

2. Kayode Aderanti

Osun

Xian

3. Felix Ogundeji

Ondo

Xian

4. Fredrick TaiwoLekanu

Lagos

Xian

5. Rashidi O. Akintude

Ogun

Muslim

TOAL AIGs S/W 5

SOUTH-SOUTH TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

1. Hilda IdiruroHarrison

Edo

Xian

TOTAL AIGs S/S 1

SOUTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

None

None

None

TOTAL AIGs S/E Nil

Summary:
Total Serving Police AIGs in Nigeria=29
North= 23
South=6
Northwest=10
Northeast=5
North-Central=8
Southwest=5
South-south=1
Southeast=Nil
Total Muslims=22
Total Christians=7
(C) 12 POLICE ZONAL COMMANDS IN NIGERIA AND THEIR AIGs

NORTH WEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Ibrahim Adamu: AIG Zone 2 Lagos

Zamfara

Muslim

[email protected]

2. AbubakarMarafa: AIG Zone 6 Calaba

Kebbi

Muslim

[email protected]

3. Salisu A. Fagge: AIG Zone 7 Abuja

Kano

Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/W 3

NORTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Karma Hosea Hassan: AIG ZONE 9 Umuahia

Taraba

Xian

[email protected]

2. TijaniBaba: AIG Zone 12 Bauchi

Yobe

Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/E 2

NORTH CENTRAL TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. AbubakarAdamuMohammed: AIG Zone 5 Benin

Nasarawa

Muslim

[email protected]

2. Dan Bature: AIG Zone 1 Kano

Plateau

Xian or Muslim

[email protected]

3. Jibrin A. Yakubu: AIG Zone 8 Lokoja

Nasarawa

Muslim

08081775358

4. UsmanYakubu: AIG Zone 10 Sokoto

Niger

Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/C 4

SOUTH WEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. KayodeAderanti: AIG Zone 3

Lagos

Xian

[email protected]

2. AgboolaOshodiGlover: AIG Zone 11 Oshogbo

Lagos

Xian or Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/W 2

SOUTH-SOUTH TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. IbifuroHarrison Hilda: AIG Zone 4 Makurdi

Edo

Xian

[email protected]

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/S 1

SOUTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/E None

Summary:
Total Serving Zonal Command AIGs in Nigeria=12
North=9
South=3
N/W=3
N/C=4
N/E=2
S/W=2
S/S=1
S/E=Nil
Muslims=8
Christians=4
(D) 37 STATES & FCT POLICE COMMANDs AND THEIR CPs
NORTH WEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa: CP Rivers

Jigawa

Muslim

[email protected]

2. GarbaUmar: CP Anambra

Kaduna

Muslim

08035557676

3. AbdulahiChafe Ibrahim: CP Ekiti

Zamfara

Muslim

08032100890

4. Dan-MalamMohammed: CP Enugu

Katsina

Muslim

[email protected]

5. BalaZama Senchi: CP Jigawa

Kebbi

Muslim

[email protected]

6. Bello AbubakarSadiq: CP FCT-Abuja

Kebbi

Muslim

[email protected]

7. Ibrahim M. Kabiru: CP Kebbi

Kano

Muslim

[email protected]

8. LawanAdo: CP Kwara

Kano

Muslim

08037024320

9. Ahmed Iliyasu: CP Ogun

Kaduna

Muslim

[email protected]

10. Murtala U. Mani: CP Sokoto

Katsina

Muslim

[email protected]

11. Zaki M. Mohammed: CP Rivers

Kebbi

Muslim

[email protected]

12. Ali AjiJanga: CP Kogi

Muslim

08034855055

TOTAL STATE CPs N/W 12

NORTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Bello Ahmed: CP Nasarawa

Bauchi

Muslim

08056183075

2. WakiliMohammed: CP Katsina

Gombe

Muslim

08099778888

3. RabiuYusuf: CP Kano

Taraba

Muslim

08037786246

4. Mohammed A. Mustapha: CP Delta

Borno

Muslim

[email protected]

5. AbdulahiW. Ibrahim: CP Adamawa

Gombe

Muslim

08076681887

6. DibalPaul Yakadi: CP Niger

Borno

Xian

[email protected]

7. Titus S. Larmode: CP Ebonyi

Adamawa

Xian

[email protected]

8. AgyoleAbeh: CP Kaduna

Taraba

Xian

[email protected]

TOTAL STATE CPs N/E 8

NORTH-CENTRAL TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Sanusi N. Lemu: CP Bauchi

Niger

Muslim

[email protected]

2. SunmomonuAbdulmaliki: CP Yobe

Kogi

Muslim

[email protected]

3. AdeoyeO. Adeniran: CP Osun

Kwara

Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL STATE CPs N/C 3

SOUTH WEST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. AbiodunAdekunleOdude: CP Oyo

Ogun

Xian

[email protected]

2. David Akinremi: CP Taraba

Ogun

Xian

[email protected]

3. OlukoluAdesino: CP Gombe

Xian or Muslim

4. GbengaAdeyanju: CP Oyo

Xian or Muslim

09037917182

5. Johnson B. Kokumo: CP Edo

Lagos

Xian

[email protected]mail.com

6. Ajani FataiOwoseni: CP Benue

Oyo

Muslim

[email protected]

7. AdeyemiOgun-Jemilusi: CP AkwaIbom

Ogun

Xian or Muslim

[email protected]

TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/W 7

SOUTH – SOUTH TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Anthony OgbiziMichael: CP Abia

Cross River

Xian

[email protected]

2. AmbaAsuquo: CP Bayelsa

Akwa Ibom

Xian

[email protected]

3. EdgalImohimi: CP Lagos

Edo

Xian

08033040870

4. UndieAdie: CP Plateau

Cross River

Xian

[email protected]

5. Kenneth Ebrimson: CP Zamfara

Rivers

Xian

08033311119

TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/S 5

SOUTH EAST TABLE

NAME

STATE OF ORIGIN

RELIGION

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1. Chris OkeyEzike: CP Imo

Anambra: Retirement Date: 19-03-2019

Xian

[email protected]

2. Damian AgbaChukwu: CP Borno

Imo: Retirement Date: 31/04/2019

Xian

07037080002

TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/E 2

Summary:
Total Serving State CPs in Nigeria=37
North=23
South=14
NW=12
N/E=8
N/C=3
S/W=7
S/S=5
S/E=2
Muslims=24
Christians=13
STATISTICS OF NORTHERN MUSLIM OFFICERSDOMINATION OF MILITARY FORMATIONS IN SOUTHEAST

NAME

POSITION

RELIGION

1. Major Gen AdamuBaba Abubakar

GOC 82 Division, Enugu

Northern Muslim

2. Col Sagir Musa

Deputy Director of Information, 82 Division

Northern Muslim

3. Lt Col C.O. Ibrahim

Commanding Officer, Onitsha 302 Cantonment Military Police

Northern Muslim

4. Lt Col Sidi KasimUmar

Commanding Officer of 144 Battalion (sector), Ukwa-Ngwa of the 14 Brigade-Ohafia, AbiaState

Northern Muslim

5. Brig Gen I.H. Bature

Commander, 34 Brigade, near Owerri, Imo State

Northern Muslim

6. Brig Gen Mark Mamman

Commander of 44 Engineering 82 Division

Northern Xian

7. Brig Gen A.I. Adegboye

Commander, Army Supply, 82 Division

Southwest Xian or Muslim

8. Brig E.A. Anaryu

Commander, Army Transport, 82 Division

Northern Xian or Muslim

9. Brig Gen Abdul Kalifah Ibrahim

Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia

Muslim

10. Navy Captain Abdulahi Aminu

Commander, Nigerian Naval School of Finance & Logistics, Owerre-Nta, Abia State

Muslim

11. Lt Col AbubakarSaleh

Commanding Officer, 14 Fielding Engineering Regiment of Onitsha Military Cantonment

Muslim

12. Navy Captain Mohammed Dahiru

Commander, Nigerian Naval Outpost, Ogbaru, Anambra State

Muslim

13. Air Commodore Paul Misyer

Commander, 155 Base Service Group of NAF, Enugu

Northern Xian

Signed:
For: Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law

Emeka Umeagbalasi (Criminologist & Graduate of Security Studies)

Board Chairman
Mobile Line: +2348174090052

Email: [email protected]

Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli
Email: [email protected]

Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Program
Barr Chinwe Umeche
Head, Democracy & Good Governance Program
Email: [email protected]

Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne
Head, Public Security & Safety Program
Email: [email protected]


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Intersociety .

