Table Statistics Of Lopsided Appointments In Security & Paramilitary Establishments-Fuelling Fulani JihadismAnd Regime Aided Killings In Nigeria

(Intersociety, Nigeria: 18th March 2018)-It is recalled that we had in our last public statement, dated 14th March 2018 and titled: Government False Labeling and Lopsided Security Appointments Fuel and Escalate JanjaweedJihadism in Nigeria; informed that lopsided appointments in security and paramilitary establishments in Nigeria particularly since June 2015 have largely been responsible for intensification and escalation of the ongoing killing spree mostly, if not all targeted at non Muslims particularly members of the Christian faith in Nigeria or any part thereof. We also rejected in totality the false labeling by the present central Government of Muhammadu Buhari and its mainstream media apologists of the killings as “Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers clashes”.

In furtherance of our intellectual, investigative and research capacity and frontiers, we have gone further by presenting below the Table Statistics and their analytical simplifications showing the present patterns and trends of gross lopsidedness in key appointments made since June 2015 by the current central Government of Muhammadu Buhari into the country’s top 21 security and paramilitary establishments. Presented too in the analytical table statistics are ethno-religious domination of the headship of Nigeria Police Force’s 29 serving AIGs, 12 Zonal Command AIGs and 37 State and FCT CPs as well as another table showing the domination of most of the key military formations in Southeast Nigeria by officers of Northern Muslim backgrounds.

As all may know; the internal security of Nigeria or traditional security of persons and properties within the country are conventionally, constitutionally and legallyentrusted in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force. Owing to multi pluralistic composition of Nigeria as a country of 389 tribes with dominant three and multi religious setting-largely populated by Christians and Muslims; the old Nigerian Constitutions and its subsisting 1999 Constitution forbade and still forbid State actors from entrusting the security of the country in the hands of members of a particular ethnic or religious group.

This is to ensure, among other things, the feeling of security and security proper among all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion or gender. This is more so when the country is acutely divided along ethno-religious lines and embedded with deepened signs of divided society. It remains our firm position that any effort at tackling the current ceaseless killings or butcheries and insecurity and other unsafe conditions; without total restructuring and reversal of the present gross lopsided security and paramilitary compositions in the country in accordance with Section 14 (3) of the subsisting Constitution will be grossly counterproductive or tantamount to fire brigade approach.

In the area of composition and leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, for instance, it is saddled with a top management team called “the Nigeria Police Force Management Team”; composed of all serving DIGs, AIGs, the 12 Police Zonal Command AIGs and the Force Secretary, etc. The internal security or national policing policy directions are formulated, discussed and implemented at the level of Nigeria Police Management Team; from where they are implemented as instructed by the 37 serving State CPs and ors.

It therefore shocks and saddens our heart that the Igbo Nation as a whole; with estimated population of 40m-50m and largest Christian strong-hold in Nigeria do not have a single serving AIG among the country’s 29 serving AIGs. The Zone including its satellite extensions in South-south, and North-central also do not have a single serving Zonal Command AIG out of the country’s 12 serving AIGs. In the CPs, DCPs and ACPs’ ranks, the Southeast population is terminally diminishing; with orchestrated plans or policy to eliminate the Zone from the top command echelon of the Force. It is further appalling that out of the country’s 37 State and FCT serving CPs, only two are from the Southeast and entire Igbo Nation; with their retirement barely one year ahead.

It may most likely be correct to say that the sedentary, semi pastoral and pastoral Igbo Nation and their largely Christian faithful are at high risk of pogrom and religious cleansing in the country sooner or later. A clear case in point is the ongoing extermination of Christians and other non Muslim nationalities of Northern Nigeria; which have put estimated 30 million of them in disarray; forced over 1.5million of them to flee and resulted in the death of over 20,000 others since 2009.

It is also strongly suspected that the Igbo satellite communities in Benue and Kogi States are at high risk of extermination and religious cleansing. As a matter of research findings, there are millions of Igbo People of Benue and KogiStates including over 1million Igbo People historically referred to as “Igbo People of Umuezekaoha Clan in Benue State” (Emeka Umeagbalasi 2017); just as there are “Igbo People of Gusau” in present Zamfara State; who migrated to the area in 1600 Century AD, two hundred years before the arrival of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio of the Fula Clan (ChekwasOkorie 2017).

The ongoing butchery in Kogi State by Fulani Jihadists which started on Wednesday night, 14th March 2018, resulting in the death of not less than 50 Christians (by official and independent statistics) is a further attestation of the fact that the killings by Fulani Janjaweeds are far from rift over grazing rights or the so called “Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers’ clashes”. In spite of seizing and ceding of 15,000 hectares of lands by the Governor of Kogi State and donation of same to Federal Government for onward transfer to Mr. President’s Fulani brothers; the latest round of killing is a clear indication that the killings are purely ethno-religiously intended and executed with State aiding.

In the past fifteen days of the outgoing Month of March, updated statistics from official and independent circles show that over 120 rural Christians have been hacked to death by Fulani Jihadists in Kogi (Dekina and Omala LGAs), Benue (Okpokwu) and Plateau (Zirshe Dundu in Bassa LGA and Mararaba Dare, near Rafiki Community). By Senator AtaiAidoko (Kogi East)’s account, 32 were killed as at 15th March. The death had risen to 50 as at 16th March according to media accounts on the ground.

In Benue State 22 more citizens were killed and buried in Okpokwu in the past two weeks. In Plateau State, 25 persons were killed in the last Monday night attacks in Zirshe DunduCommunity in Kwali District of Bassa LGA when villagers gathered to bury four of their own earlier killed on Saturday night. The Commander of 3 Division Garrison Jos, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu also disclosed that his personnel recovered 23 fresh dead bodies who are victims of Fulani Herdsmen killings in the late night of Wednesday 14th March 2018 at Mararaba Dare village, near Rafiki Community in Plateau State.

For more details, see Guardian Newspapers of 14th and 16th March 2018 as well as the Sun Newspaper of 17th March 2018.The updated statistics of the recent Fulani Herdsmen killings bring the total number of rural Christians and other non Muslims killed by the Jihadists since December 2018, a period of less than four months or 105 days to not less than 520. Till date, no single perpetrator has been arrested and put on trial by the central Government of Muhammadu Buhari.

Below are the table statistics and their analyses under reference.

(A) KEY APPOINTMENTS IN SECURITY AND PARAMILITARY ESTABLISHMENTS AND THEIR REGIONAL REPRESENTATION

NORTHERN TABLE



NAME POSITION RELIGION 1. Lt Gen Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff Muslim 2. Musa Daura DG-SSS Muslim 3. Retired Lt Gen A. Dambazzu Minister of Interior Muslim 4. Air Marshal SadiqueBaba Abubakar Chief of Air Staff Muslim 5. Retired Major Gen Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser Muslim 6. Mansur Dan Ali Minister of Defense Muslim 7. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris Inspector Gen of Police Muslim 8. Ahmed RufaiAbubakar Director Gen National Intelligence Agency Muslim 9. Retired Col HameedAli Comptroller Gen Nigerian CustomService Muslim 10. Mohammed Babandede Comptroller Gen Nigerian Immigration Service Muslim 11. Ahmed Ja’afaru Comptroller Gen Nigerian Prisons Service Muslim 12. BOBOYE OLAYEMI OYEYEMI Corps Marshall Federal Road Safety Corps Xian or Muslim (Kwara State) 13. Anebi Garba Joseph Controller Gen Federal Fire Service Xian 14. Abdulahi GanaMuhammadu Commandant Gen Nigerian Security & Civil Defense Corps Muslim 15. Abubakar Malami Attorney General of the Federation Muslim 16. Muhammadu Buhari(Retired Maj.Gen) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Muslim 17. Ibrahim Magu Chairman of EFCC Muslim 18. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah Chairman/CEO National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Muslim TOTAL KEY SECURITY/PARAMILITARY APPOINTMENTS NORTH 18

SOUTHERN TABLE



NAME POSITION RELIGION 1. Lt Gen Abayomi Gabriel Olanishakin Chief of Defense Staff Southwest Xian 2. Vice Admiral Ibok-EteEkwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff South-south Xian 3. Alhaji Abdul Jelili Oyewale Minister of Police Affairs Southwest Muslim TOTAL KEY SECURITY/PARAMILITARY APPOINTMENTS SOUTH 3

Summary:

Total Top Security & Paramilitary Appointments=21

North=18

South=3

NW/NE/NC=18

S/W=2

S/S=1

S/E=Nil

Muslims=17

Christians=3

(B) 29 SERVING POLICE AIGs IN NIGERIA

NORTHWEST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION 1. Mohammed Musa Katsina Katsina Muslim 2. Tili Abubakar Kebbi Muslim 3. Umaru Shehu Sokoto Muslim 4. Abdul Bube Kebbi Muslim 5. Ibrahim Adamu Zamfara Muslim 6. Abdul Dahiru Kano Muslim 7. Salisu F. Abdulahi Kano Muslim 8. Lawal Shehu Katsina Muslim 9. Abubakar Marafa Kebbi Muslim 10. Dahiru Mohammed Katsina Muslim TOTAL AIGs N/W 10

NORTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION 1. Mohammed UsmanSani Bauchi Muslim 2. Aminchi SamailaBaraya Taraba Muslim 3. Usman Ankali Baba Yobe Muslim 4. Tijani Baba Yobe Muslim 5. Karma Hosea Hassan Taraba Xian TOTAL AIGs N/E 5

NORTH-CENTRAL TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION 1. Abdul Salami Ayaji Kogi Muslim 2. Dorothy Gimba Plateau Xian 3. Usman Yakubu Niger Muslim 4. Abdulmajid Ali Niger Muslim 5. Abubakar A. Mohammed Nasarawa Muslim 6. Yakubu Jibrin Nasarawa Muslim 7. Dan Bature Plateau Xian or Muslim 8. Ezekiel Zang Plateau Xian TOTAL AIGs N/C 8

SOUTH WEST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION 1. Agboola Oshodi-Glover Lagos Xian or Muslim 2. Kayode Aderanti Osun Xian 3. Felix Ogundeji Ondo Xian 4. Fredrick TaiwoLekanu Lagos Xian 5. Rashidi O. Akintude Ogun Muslim TOAL AIGs S/W 5

SOUTH-SOUTH TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION 1. Hilda IdiruroHarrison Edo Xian TOTAL AIGs S/S 1

SOUTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION None None None TOTAL AIGs S/E Nil

Summary:

Total Serving Police AIGs in Nigeria=29

North= 23

South=6

Northwest=10

Northeast=5

North-Central=8

Southwest=5

South-south=1

Southeast=Nil

Total Muslims=22

Total Christians=7

(C) 12 POLICE ZONAL COMMANDS IN NIGERIA AND THEIR AIGs

NORTH WEST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Ibrahim Adamu: AIG Zone 2 Lagos Zamfara Muslim [email protected] 2. AbubakarMarafa: AIG Zone 6 Calaba Kebbi Muslim [email protected] 3. Salisu A. Fagge: AIG Zone 7 Abuja Kano Muslim [email protected] TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/W 3

NORTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Karma Hosea Hassan: AIG ZONE 9 Umuahia Taraba Xian [email protected] 2. TijaniBaba: AIG Zone 12 Bauchi Yobe Muslim [email protected] TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/E 2

NORTH CENTRAL TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. AbubakarAdamuMohammed: AIG Zone 5 Benin Nasarawa Muslim [email protected] 2. Dan Bature: AIG Zone 1 Kano Plateau Xian or Muslim [email protected] 3. Jibrin A. Yakubu: AIG Zone 8 Lokoja Nasarawa Muslim 08081775358 4. UsmanYakubu: AIG Zone 10 Sokoto Niger Muslim [email protected] TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs N/C 4

SOUTH WEST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. KayodeAderanti: AIG Zone 3 Lagos Xian [email protected] 2. AgboolaOshodiGlover: AIG Zone 11 Oshogbo Lagos Xian or Muslim [email protected] TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/W 2

SOUTH-SOUTH TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. IbifuroHarrison Hilda: AIG Zone 4 Makurdi Edo Xian [email protected] TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/S 1

SOUTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil TOTAL ZONAL COMMAND AIGs S/E None

Summary:

Total Serving Zonal Command AIGs in Nigeria=12

North=9

South=3

N/W=3

N/C=4

N/E=2

S/W=2

S/S=1

S/E=Nil

Muslims=8

Christians=4

(D) 37 STATES & FCT POLICE COMMANDs AND THEIR CPs

NORTH WEST TABLE



NORTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Bello Ahmed: CP Nasarawa Bauchi Muslim 08056183075 2. WakiliMohammed: CP Katsina Gombe Muslim 08099778888 3. RabiuYusuf: CP Kano Taraba Muslim 08037786246 4. Mohammed A. Mustapha: CP Delta Borno Muslim [email protected] 5. AbdulahiW. Ibrahim: CP Adamawa Gombe Muslim 08076681887 6. DibalPaul Yakadi: CP Niger Borno Xian [email protected] 7. Titus S. Larmode: CP Ebonyi Adamawa Xian [email protected] 8. AgyoleAbeh: CP Kaduna Taraba Xian [email protected] TOTAL STATE CPs N/E 8

NORTH-CENTRAL TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Sanusi N. Lemu: CP Bauchi Niger Muslim [email protected] 2. SunmomonuAbdulmaliki: CP Yobe Kogi Muslim [email protected] 3. AdeoyeO. Adeniran: CP Osun Kwara Muslim [email protected] TOTAL STATE CPs N/C 3

SOUTH WEST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. AbiodunAdekunleOdude: CP Oyo Ogun Xian [email protected] 2. David Akinremi: CP Taraba Ogun Xian [email protected] 3. OlukoluAdesino: CP Gombe Xian or Muslim 4. GbengaAdeyanju: CP Oyo Xian or Muslim 09037917182 5. Johnson B. Kokumo: CP Edo Lagos Xian [email protected]mail.com 6. Ajani FataiOwoseni: CP Benue Oyo Muslim [email protected] 7. AdeyemiOgun-Jemilusi: CP AkwaIbom Ogun Xian or Muslim [email protected] TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/W 7

SOUTH – SOUTH TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Anthony OgbiziMichael: CP Abia Cross River Xian [email protected] 2. AmbaAsuquo: CP Bayelsa Akwa Ibom Xian [email protected] 3. EdgalImohimi: CP Lagos Edo Xian 08033040870 4. UndieAdie: CP Plateau Cross River Xian [email protected] 5. Kenneth Ebrimson: CP Zamfara Rivers Xian 08033311119 TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/S 5

SOUTH EAST TABLE



NAME STATE OF ORIGIN RELIGION PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1. Chris OkeyEzike: CP Imo Anambra: Retirement Date: 19-03-2019 Xian [email protected] 2. Damian AgbaChukwu: CP Borno Imo: Retirement Date: 31/04/2019 Xian 07037080002 TOTAL STATE COMMAND CPs S/E 2

Summary:

Total Serving State CPs in Nigeria=37

North=23

South=14

NW=12

N/E=8

N/C=3

S/W=7

S/S=5

S/E=2

Muslims=24

Christians=13

STATISTICS OF NORTHERN MUSLIM OFFICERSDOMINATION OF MILITARY FORMATIONS IN SOUTHEAST

NAME POSITION RELIGION 1. Major Gen AdamuBaba Abubakar GOC 82 Division, Enugu Northern Muslim 2. Col Sagir Musa Deputy Director of Information, 82 Division Northern Muslim 3. Lt Col C.O. Ibrahim Commanding Officer, Onitsha 302 Cantonment Military Police Northern Muslim 4. Lt Col Sidi KasimUmar Commanding Officer of 144 Battalion (sector), Ukwa-Ngwa of the 14 Brigade-Ohafia, AbiaState Northern Muslim 5. Brig Gen I.H. Bature Commander, 34 Brigade, near Owerri, Imo State Northern Muslim 6. Brig Gen Mark Mamman Commander of 44 Engineering 82 Division Northern Xian 7. Brig Gen A.I. Adegboye Commander, Army Supply, 82 Division Southwest Xian or Muslim 8. Brig E.A. Anaryu Commander, Army Transport, 82 Division Northern Xian or Muslim 9. Brig Gen Abdul Kalifah Ibrahim Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia Muslim 10. Navy Captain Abdulahi Aminu Commander, Nigerian Naval School of Finance & Logistics, Owerre-Nta, Abia State Muslim 11. Lt Col AbubakarSaleh Commanding Officer, 14 Fielding Engineering Regiment of Onitsha Military Cantonment Muslim 12. Navy Captain Mohammed Dahiru Commander, Nigerian Naval Outpost, Ogbaru, Anambra State Muslim 13. Air Commodore Paul Misyer Commander, 155 Base Service Group of NAF, Enugu Northern Xian

Signed:

For: Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law

Emeka Umeagbalasi (Criminologist & Graduate of Security Studies)

Board Chairman

Mobile Line: +2348174090052

Email: [email protected]

Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli

Email: [email protected]

Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Program

Barr Chinwe Umeche

Head, Democracy & Good Governance Program

Email: [email protected]

Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne

Head, Public Security & Safety Program

Email: [email protected]