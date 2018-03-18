Tiwa Savage and hubby Teebillz allegedly resolve to end union

Pop singer, Tiwa Savage-Balogun, and her husband, Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, have allegedly resolved to formally end their troubled marriage.

According to some reports, Teebillz recently filed for divorce, while other sources claim that it was Tiwa who sought to end the marriage.

The couple fell out in April 2016 when Teebillz attempted to commit suicide by reportedly making attempt to jump into the Lagos lagoon. Shortly before then, he had launched a tirade on social media, accusing Tiwa of cheating on him with several persons such as 2face Idibia, Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid among others. On her part, Tiwa debunked his claims, saying the artistes' manager was a drug addict and equally accused the husband of cheating on her.

A deep kiss when the going was good

After the intervention of several personalities, including life coach Lanre Olushola, the estranged lovebirds seemed to put the episode behind them and moved on. They were spotted together at a few events towards the tail end of 2016. However, the couple weren't seen together in public since then and they did not also interact with each other on social media as they used to do before. Tiwa often posted pictures of their only child together, Jamil, while Teebillz gave the Internet a wide berth, only posting motivational quotes once in a while.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Teebillz has relocated to the US to start his life afresh, while Savage has chosen to concentrate on her career.

The duo had their traditional wedding at The Ark, Lekki, Lagos, in November 2013, while the white wedding was held at Armani Hotel in Dubai on April 26, 2014.

Text credit: PUNCH