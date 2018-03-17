Give Freely to Uplift the Needy, Osodieme Urges Philanthropists

The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on philanthropists and good spirited individuals to give freely by investing in the lives of the indigent and less privileged members of the society to give them more meaningful livelihood. Osodieme made the plea at the launch of a book titled: Willie, An Intimate Biography," which she authored in dedication to her husband, Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano. The book launch was one of the highpoints of the Anambra Business Roundtable held Friday evening at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia.

Osodieme said that such selfless giving can be done by supporting the efforts of institutions dedicated to good courses like her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ). According to Osodieme, “CAFÉ does not just build houses for widows but is also a beacon of hope and empowerment for indigent women especially widows; youths and the less privileged, and intervenes in other areas like building of modern toilets in rural markets, provision of free prosthetic limbs, free cleft palate and lip surgeries as well as the care and management of mentally challenged. This is why the book launch is organized to help raise funds for CAFÉ programmes.” She stressed.

Giving insight into contents of the book which is a candid account of the man, Willie, by one who should know; Osodieme described her husband as “a kind hearted and loving man who sacrifices his happiness for other people's well-being.” Said She:

“I decided to write the book in recognition of my husband’s consistency in maintaining those exemplary qualities that first attracted me to him thirty years ago especially his dedication to philanthropy.”

Osodieme commended ndi Anambra for reposing their fate in Governor Obiano during the Governorship elections with a resounding vote of confidence resulting in ‘twenty one over twenty-on’ win, and reassured that being a close observer, her husband would not disappoint the people during his second term in office.

Responding, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, said that the book contains all facts that need to be recounted about his person over the years. He expressed delight at the efforts of his wife authoring the book, and in supporting his administration, and promised to keep reciprocating the gesture and loving her.

In his remark, Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, commended the Governor's Wife for producing such a great work which he said will enable readers know more about the Governor.

In their remarks, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, President Ohaneze Ndi Igbo,Anambra State Chief Ogene, lauded Governor Obiano and his Wife, Osodieme for making the people of state proud throughout their first term, and promised to keep on supporting the administration.

In a vote of the thanks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked the Wife of the Governor for positively affecting lives with her NGO, and appreciated the participants of the event for gracing the occasion.

Highlights of the event were the unveiling of the book and launching by notable philanthropists from all works of life.

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State,and Founder Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) Chief, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) at the launch the book Willie, An intimate Biography at Governor's Lodge Amawbia recently.

(L-R): MD/CEO Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Barr. Rita Maduagwu, Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, (Akpokuedike) and Wife Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Nkem Okeke, National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and other dignitaries at the launch the book Willie, An intimate Biography at Governor's Lodge Amawbia recently.

(L-R): Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Barr. Rita Maduagwu, Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, (Akpokuedike) and Wife Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Nkem Okeke, National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and other dignitaries at the launch the book Willie, An intimate Biography at Governor's Lodge Amawbia recently.

(L-R): Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, (Akpokuedike) and Wife Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), and Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Nkem Okeke, at the launch the book Willie, An intimate Biography at Governor's Lodge Amawbia recently.