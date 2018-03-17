Plan International Constructs 32 Temporary Classrooms for IDPs inMafa...To Construct Additional 42 in 15 Villages of 6 LGAs of Borno

Plan International, a Non Governmental Organization, (NGO) has constructed 32 Classrooms for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to acquire education for a better future.

The NGO also trained 299 primary schools teachers on pedagogy, methodology, psychosocial support and life skills among others.

The Manager, Plan International, Mrs. Katharina Witkowski stated this during the launching and handover of the 32 classrooms at Kaleri village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

According to her, about 42 more temporary classrooms were under construction in 15 villages across 6 LGAs of the state.

"Today, We are here to officially handover 32 learning facilities constructed by Plan International, although we have 4 (TLS) here at Kaleri community in Mafa LGA; others including MMC, Konduga, Kaga and Monguno LGAs for displaced persons and host community .

"We will continue to provide education in emergency such as training of the teachers, provides learning materials as well as uniforms to aid child education." Katharina said.

The Manager also said that Plan International was committed to empowering girls and boys to have the opportunity to learn and have a better future.

"We Plan International believed that education is the biggest gifts we can give to children and it is a biggest key to good life for a child. Once they have good education they have all equal opportunity in life to get good job, to improve and contribute to the society." Katharina assured.

While commissioning the facilities, The Borno State UBEB, Executuve Chairman/Commissioner, Dr. Shettima Kullima represented by Ali Abatcha acknowledged the efforts of the Plan International in supporting Borno state government to resuscitate the education sector in the state.

" We are thankful for this gesture, the state government has recorded laudable achievement in education sectors but more still need to be done to enable us meet up with set caused by insurgents.". Shettima said.

The Ward Head of Kaleri village, Malam Bulama Aji Mohammed also commended the Plan International and called on other NGOs' to emulate them.

" I am very happy for this projects, Plan International have really helped us not only in education but health services, cash transfer and distribution of relief items to both IDPs and host community." Bulama said.