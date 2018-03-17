EFCC Interrogates GM RUWASA Over N691 Million UNICEF, BOSG Contracts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the General Manager of Borno Rural Water Supply (RUWASA), Alhaji Mohammed Kachalla for interrogation over allegation of corruption and abuse of office.

It was gathered that the EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Office invitation for interrogation of the General Manager was also based on accusations of conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public funds.

Sources said the allegations were formally submitted to the EFCC through intelligence whistle blower which was earlier received in January 2018.

The allegations include N667m and N24m worth of different contracts were awarded to RUWASA by UNICEF and Borno State Government (BOSG) at the Dalori Layout Proposed Dangote Foundation Housing Estate along Konduga-Bama road for the drilling of Solar Energy Boreholes and Water Reticulation which have not been executed.

The GM was further alleged to have received all the monies for the execution of the said contracts at the new housing estate under construction but diverted the monies for his personal use.

He was further alleged to have used the materials in the RUWASA Central Store that were acquired by the Borno State Government through the State Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs that were meant for the drilling of solar energy boreholes in all the 27 LGA of the state for the contracts already paid by UNICEF.

Sources further said that it was alleged that most of the contracts that were so far even executed were carried out by companies belonging to the General Manager, Mohammed Kachallah and some of the Directors of RUWASA.

"Investigation into the allegations is ongoing to ascertain the veracity of the claims against the General Manager and some Directors involved in the fraud,” the sources added.