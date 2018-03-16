Boko Haram Plans To Attack Maiduguri City With Ied Primed Suicide Vehicles

The Borno state police command in collaboration with "Operation Lafiya Dole" high command has drawn the attention of the general public that information at the disposal of the theatre command revealed that dislodged and rampaging Boko Haram terrorists have concluded arrangements to attack parts of Maiduguri metropolis notably, populated/crowded areas to maximize casualty through the use of vehicles fully primed with IEDs.

A statement issued by the PPRO DSP Joseph Kwaji Thursday night also said that, "Consequently, security forces have adequately deployed resources to counter and frustrate this evil plan of the heartless terrorists."

"The command therefore, wishes to call upon Borno people and the public at large to promptly alert security personnel of any suspected person(s), suspicious movement, vehicles, objects, etc for prompt action. Be rest assured that such information and informants would be treated with utmost confidentiality."

"Finally, with the renewed commitment of the theatre command leadership and all security agencies the general public is once again reassured of the determination of security forces to protect lives and property, please."