General News | 15 March 2018 20:53 CET

AIG Zone ‘5’ To Visits Delta Police Command On One Day Familiarization Tour

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone ‘5’, comprising Edo, Bayelsa and Delta States, AIG Rasheed Akintunde, will arrive Asaba, the state capital on a familiarization tour on Friday, 16th March, 2018.

The AIG is billed to pay courtesy visit on the Asagba of Asaba and the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi A. Okowa.

He would also lecture officers and men and hold interactive session with representatives of PCRC, herdsmen/famers, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim Community, Traditional Rulers, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Tricycle/Motorcycle riders Association, at the Police State Headquarters, Okpanam Road, Asaba, at 10am.

The AIG is expected to arrive the Command at 10am on 16th March 2018.


