Why are they under political spell of Buhari and APC?

Without any reservation, anyone supporting Buhari and APC government is either under political spell or politically gullible. Except the person is reaping huge benefits from inadequacies of this current administration, if not, supporting Buhari in first place and still canvassing for him is the highest form of unpatriotic mission to endanger our dear nation.

I believed after reading my epistle today, you will decide where you belong. Some of you were bewitched to support Buhari in 2015 based on borrowed credentials ascribed to him without cross checking the facts. Why should APC use a mere votes gatherer to punish Nigerians.

They told you he took loan to obtain aspirant's form of N27m but you later heard he had 2 children studying in UK. At the peak of forex scarcity, he even boldly said he can afford Ivy league shcools while many of you were screaming to get same for your wards and businesses. You were so engulfed with him that you believed he lives in inherited mud house.

He was presented to you as a political saint with no stain of corruption but you forgot to ask why he said Abacha was not corrupt. Today his administration is beneficiary of Abacha's loot recovery. May be your mind escaped why billions of naira went into thin air while he was Minister of Petroleum under General Obasanjo and Chairman, Petroleum Trust Fund under Abacha.

They told you he will fight corruption to finish line but today he is an enabler of worst ever corruption saga in our national history. He heard of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari of collecting bribe from MTN, Magu of multimillions mansion, Grasscutter SGF, Buratai's Dubai mansions through snake investment, $26bn Baru of NNPC, Maina reinstatement, NHIS Boss, the list is endless but he did nothing. He turned his party to political salvation platform where politicians with corruption charges migrate to for safety.

As a father of impunity and author of nepotism, he is flaunting court orders at will and appointing family members and ethnic associates to sensitive offices. Presently ,13 of his family tree are occupying sensitive offices.

As a dictator, he made several moves to gag your freedom of speech that he benefited from to clinch Aso job. He is not done yet with your freedom, your media outlets cannot do their jobs without permission from him. Nigerians are now at the mercy of foreign media outlets to know state of the nation.

As a weak retired General, he sent your Air force fighter jet to rescue cows from cattle rustlers but failed to nail a single herdsman since 2015. He told you BokoHaram has been technically defeated but came back to tell you after 2years that his military has failed. Even ordinary IGP, he cannot control but you want him to continue with all your veins.

He appropriated N3.8bn for State House Clinic in 2016 to stop medical tourism by government officials but his wife and daughter whistled to you that ordinary syringe cannot be found.

In less than 3months over 1000 people have been killed without fighting war. They bombed IDP at Rann and no single head rolled in military. Your military has now joined hall of shame in lying to the public like Audu Ogbeh rice mill and Lai Mohammed, the great prophet of lying ministry.

He stopped presidential scholarship for postgraduate study because of low patronage from his region and brought your cutoff marks to 120 just to promote mediocrity. Yet you are praising him.

He ran your economy into ditch and asking for your accolades for bringing it out of recession. Your purchasing power has been reduced to worst low ever in history due to high prices of basic commodities. May be you have not heard that he borrowed N11tn in less than 3years without any meaningful accomplishment. Your Naira is now 1:1 to dollar as he promised.

He knew nothing about fuel subsidy but paying N25bn monthly since October 2017 to subsidize PMS. Despite his promise to reduce pump price of PMS he took it to N145/litre and after a year you were queuing for months to buy it at N180/litre. Your refineries stopped working after two months of his body language but he deemed it fit to expend billions of naira on oil searching in Chad basin. What a misplaced priority?

Let me pause here with an analogy made by a friend, Team Buhari/APC is like a football team that will score own-goal and equalize to celebrate victory.

We need a patriotic leader that will be competent to utilize our best brains for a nation building not an ethnic bigotry.

Ifedayo Obi,

Lead Partner, Good Governance Advocates

My twitter handle is @IfedayoObi