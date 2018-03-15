Technical Schools To Engage In Production Activities --- Okowa

Technical schools in the state will be of international standards as the schools are moving from training to production, the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said.

The Governor spoke at the Palace of Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III after inspecting blocks of classrooms being constructed at Eni Grammar School, Evwreni, reconstruction and equipping of Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor, construction of Royal Avenue/Prince Oharisi Drive, Government Secondary School and Orherhe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North local government area.

He also inspected on-going rehabilitation of Urban Water Supply Scheme, General Hospital, Ultra-Modern Market and Reinforced Concrete Pavement being done by his administration at Bomadi, Bomadi local government area of the state.

“We are here to inspect projects we are executing, last weekend, we commissioned road projects”, he said, stating that, “we inspected the technical school and it is of the same standard with the ones we have in Sapele, Agbor, Ofagbe and other places because, we are equipping our children to acquire skills to be equipped for the future, the schools are going beyond training to be involved in productive activities”.

The Governor who was accompanied on the tour by his Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, top political office holders and politicians, thanked traditional rulers for making the state conducive for developmental projects to take place.

According to him, “the support of our royal fathers is wonderful, it has done a lot for us to deliver good governance for our people, with the peace that exists in your kingdoms, we have the opportunity to work for our people, without peace, we will be distracted”.

“It is our prayers that we remain as a peaceful state”, the Governor emphasized, while in an interview after the inspection of projects, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done at the project sites.

He disclosed that the contractor handling the renovation of Government Hospital, Bomadi has been urged to execute the projects in phases to ensure that skeletal services were rendered at the hospital while construction work was on.

HRM Oharisi III observed that Ughelli Kingdom has received unprecedented developmental projects since the assumption of office by Governor Okowa and urged the Governor not to relent in his efforts to develop the state.

He thanked Governor Okowa for his sincerity and unity of purpose, stating that the people are in support of his administration.

HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane, Eruvwedede III, the Ovie of Evwereni also, commended Governor Okowa's administration for the spread of people-oriented projects across the state.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left) and Commissioner for Housing, Arch. Joseph Ogeh, during an Inspection at Bomadi General Hospital.