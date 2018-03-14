Stephen Keshi’s Stadium Phase II, Others Gets Approval

The contract for the construction of the Phase II of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in the heart of Asaba, along the ever busy Nnebisi Road, Oshimili South local government area of Delta State has been approved for completion by the state government.

The state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, Tuesday, gave the revelation at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, held in Asaba.

He said the approval is to ensure that the stadium is ready to host the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Competition scheduled to hold in August this year.

Mr. Ukah said that the hosting right of the event, given to the state by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), would not only harness the budding talents that abound in the state, but would further promote grassroot sports development in Delta State.

The Commissioner for Information also stated that the Executive Council approved the appointment of Obi Julius U. Enueme, as the Agadagba of (Obiava) Adiai Kingdom in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

He said that the construction of Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Housing Estate Road in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, was equally approved.

According to Mr. Ukah, the construction of Efeizomor II Road, Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area, the construction of Main Axial Road in Erowha Community (from Patani end to the river) in Isoko South Local Government Area and the rehabilitation and expansion of Access Road to Uwvie Modern Market, Ugbolokposo, from PTI Road/Alegbo Road junction to DSC Expressway in Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area, also got the nod of the state government.