Delta Commissioner Decries Kidnap of Dapchi Girls

As cry over the kidnap of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents increases, The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Onnoye, has called for collaboration geared towards the freedom of the 110 abducted girls.

The Commissioner for Health gave the assurance in his office when the Girls Power Initiative, Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit, recently just as he wondered what the girls would be going through in captivity and prayed for their quick release.

He called on the organization to increase its scope of operations from the 4 states of the federation to other communities in both the northern and southern part of the country where the adolescent mostly the females are being treated badly.

He assured the organization of government’s commitment to partner with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that are committed to the improvement and wellbeing of adolescents in the State.

Dr. Ononye commended the organization saying ‘it is a noble activity that the Girl’s power Initiative is carrying out’ and encouraged them to keep up with the good deeds and promised them of his support to help mound the adolescence mostly the females to be responsible adults in the future.

He stated that a society that produces well brought up adolescence no doubt is assured of a better tomorrow as they would make a better society.

Speaking earlier, Ehita Ikoghode-Aikpitanyi, Coordinator, Girls Power Initiative, Nigeria stated that their organization is a non-governmental organization focused on adolescents with the view to making them grow up healthy and empowered to become good adults that would be useful to the society and also be able to take on leadership roles.

She said that they are operational in 4 states of the federation and guided by their focus, they had established school outreaches where they disseminate sexuality education and also target policies that are beneficial to the adolescent girls and work towards their implementation in the states that they exist.

The Coordinator said that they had worked with partners on the implementation of the child rights laws and are now working with the adolescents’ health policy that will ensure that the available health facilities in the State have adolescent friendly services that will help address reproductive issues.

She said the aim of their organization is to make sure that the adolescent do not repeat the mistakes of the adults hence the Girls Power Initiative is set out to break the circle that perpetually hinders them from taking on leadership roles and this is addressed by catching them (adolescence) young.